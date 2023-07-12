Gary Young

Well, it’s hard to believe but really, it’s July 2023, my birth month, and our national birth month.

I was born when FDR was president and my years of life make up about a third of our nation’s history. Which means, I’m old. And, if you count “old” as starting when one receives their first AARP invitation, I’d be classified as part of our nation’s growing “oldest of the old” population.

