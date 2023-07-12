Well, it’s hard to believe but really, it’s July 2023, my birth month, and our national birth month.
I was born when FDR was president and my years of life make up about a third of our nation’s history. Which means, I’m old. And, if you count “old” as starting when one receives their first AARP invitation, I’d be classified as part of our nation’s growing “oldest of the old” population.
What have I learned along the way? “Not much, “Too much,” and “Not enough.” For this article, I am sharing a number of pithy sayings that perhaps you’ll identify with and will help your aging process. Feel free to add your own, post them to your refrigerator, carry them in your wallet and/or set them beside that growing stack papers on your desk.
Keys to elderly living
• Don’t get caught in organ recitals (telling people all your aches, pains and bodily malfunction).
• If it hasn’t happened to you yet — it will soon.
• Think about a whole body donation to a medical school. No 40-year-old wants your organs.
• Go for humor — but remember, humor is what other people think is funny, not you.
• Look in the mirror every morning — and laugh.
• Befriend young people. Also grocery clerks, medical staff, gas station workers, people walking by, etc. Bring them some happiness.
• Say, “Love ya” often, more than often, to family, friends, and anyone whose listening.
• Who knows how long you have, so enjoy it.
• The elderly are the happiest part of the population — spread it around.
• Try something new — like tofu.
• Never say, “I’m not going to move!” If you’re not moving, you’re dead.
• Is there a solution for inconsonance? DEPENDS!
• If your adult children want you near them — do it. If they don’t, do it anyway.
• If you have to give up something, start doing something new.
• Talk about death. Also, talk about life
• It’s too late in life to be embarrassed.
• Adopt this mantra: “Live as long as you can, as well as you can, not a moment less — or a moment more.”
• Ask people to help you.
• Be kind to everyone and they’ll be kind to you. Plus, that’s how they’ll remember you.
• Getting old means losing gracefully, not being lost.
• Don’t be so sure about everything but be sure of some things.
• Consider the possibility that you may be mistaken.
• Talk to everyone you can, but not for too long.
• Find a young doctor — they’re trainable
• So, you have cancer — don’t let it affect your smile or your laugh.
• Be best friends with a young person — the younger the better.
• If you sit on your porch and wave, a parade might just come by.
• If something frustrates you, get over it.
• Some of those really old people around you are younger than you.
• Always know where the nearest restroom is located — ever if you’re driving
• Get rid of things.
• It’s not your world any more so listen to what the young need, want.
• If you’re tired, take a nap
• If you can’t sleep among your friends, where can you sleep?
• Stand up for others, even if you can’t stand up.
• There’ no use taking things to your grave — there’s no room.
• Ask people to remind you of things.
• Don’t blame technology, it’s kept you alive
• Things did change. Things will change. Things will change again
• Remember the “Good Old Days” and the old ways were not always good
• If your water glass is half empty, fill it up.
• Laugh for a full minute every day.
In words from the ‘60s, “Stay cool and be cool.” And, in closing, a poem:
I USED TO …
My body doesn’t bend, like it used to,
I don’t walk fast, like I used to
I don’t bound up stairs, lift heavy things in the air,
stay up late, like I used to
So take it from me, if you want to be free
simply, let go of all that you were used to
•••
Gary Young, unbelievably, turns 81 this summer. He has lived in the Gorge since 1986 and is the retired director of spiritual care at Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital. He has been active in community theater, on many issues facing Gorge residents and serves on the board of the Hood River Valley Adult Center. A three-time cancer survivor, he resides in Hood River with his spouse, Barbara, and dog, Lewie.
