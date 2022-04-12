The Dalles Marina Launch Ramp Restrooms will open for the season, and the Pumpout/Dump Station for boats located in the Transient Guest Moorage will be turned on, beginning Friday, April 15, according to a press release from the Port of The Dalles.
