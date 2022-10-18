HOOD RIVER — One practice was canceled Oct. 7 and an investigation began Oct. 10 following a letter of complaint filed with the school district by over two dozen Hood River Valley High School boys soccer team parents Oct. 6.

Coach Jaime Rivera

The letter alleged long-time Head Coach Jaime Rivera had created a “toxic environment where players are routinely punished mentally and physically,” according to a copy of the letter obtained by Columbia Gorge News.