HOOD RIVER — One practice was canceled Oct. 7 and an investigation began Oct. 10 following a letter of complaint filed with the school district by over two dozen Hood River Valley High School boys soccer team parents Oct. 6.
The letter alleged long-time Head Coach Jaime Rivera had created a “toxic environment where players are routinely punished mentally and physically,” according to a copy of the letter obtained by Columbia Gorge News.
The letter was addressed to Hood River County School District Superintendent Rich Polkinghorn, Hood River Valley High School Principal Columba Jones and Athletic Director Trent Kroll.
In response to the letter, Kroll wrote the parents on Oct. 7 a letter, also obtained by the Columbia Gorge News, which stated that the complaint would be processed as a written complaint according to district policy and procedure. In addition, Friday’s practice was canceled and scheduling of practices and games would be addressed over the weekend, the letter stated.
Investigation would include interviews with all players willing to speak to the issue, Kroll's letter stated.
Teacher and former long-time Eagle girls coach Kevin Haspela served as the boys coach last week.
Approximately 30 parents signed the letter — “These concerns are being made collectively as we know there will be backlash and retaliation against our boys,” the letter explained.
The letter, submitted to the district in English and Spanish, detailed six areas of concern. Some of these included inconsistent and longer than scheduled training times; required Sunday training, officially described as "optional"; high physical demands at practice including mental demands parents considered abusive and participation of athletes benched for injuries in such demands.
"This is dangerous and unacceptable," the parents said in the letter. "We parents fully support our boys and implore you as administrators to step in and demand his resignation. (Players) deserve a safe and healthy environment that promotes growth of the individual and team."
Hood River Valley School District administrators did not immediately reply to a request for comment.
Rivera did not comment on the allegations.
