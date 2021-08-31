HOOD RIVER — Six Rivers Dispute Resolution Center has selected Andrea Pacheco as its new executive director. Six Rivers Dispute Resolution Center is a nonprofit organization that provides low-cost conflict resolution services to the seven-county Mid-Columbia region.
Since January, Pacheco has been the interim executive director and served in Six Rivers’ staff roles for five years, most recently as the Washington Community Program director and restorative justice specialist. She has been involved in all services that Six Rivers provides and brings 15 years of experience in positions that demand a versatility of skillsets, critical thinking, and strategic development.
“I am honored to serve as the executive director of Six Rivers DRC and I am inspired by the passion of the team we have hired: A passion that can’t be bought with paychecks,” Pacheco said. “Community mediation centers are a byproduct of the 1964 Civil Rights Act. Each of the individuals serving our community through our organization are social service heroes. Through thoughtful, structured, and trauma-informed approaches, they help navigate the power imbalances and misperceptions that tie up relationships.”
Pacheco replaces Marti Kantola Dane, who resigned in December after founding the organization more than 20 years ago. A celebration of her legacy is planned for October.
“Pacheco’s leadership over the last several months has secured new programs and funding, initiated policy and practice improvements, and has led to recruitment of a talented and committed team,” said Laurie Macdonald, board co-chair of Six Rivers. “We are optimistic about the future of the organization and the Six Rivers mission in the coming years.”
