The Hood River County Transportation District, operating as Columbia Area Transit and locally known as “CAT,” seeks community input on potential transit service options. As part of the update to CAT’s 2017 Transit Master Plan (TMP) — a key guiding document that outlines the future delivery of community and regional transit services — the proposed options reflect input from a community-needs survey earlier this year.
Hood River County is experiencing a growing population, an increasing draw for recreation and tourism, and ever-expanding local and regional employment opportunities. Hearing from the community about how transit can address these changing conditions and include supportive transportation options (e.g., bike share, vanpools, ridesharing) is critical to the CAT Transit Master Plan’s development, said a press release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.