CGN Senior News Scott McKay

With identity theft rampant, identity fraud cost 40 million Americans a combined $43 billion in 2022, according to an AARP-sponsored report from Javelin Strategy & Research. One safeguard is to keep only the essentials in your pocket or purse.

According to her article, “10 Worst Things to Carry in Your Wallet,” Katherine Skiba lists those items to keep at home in a safe place and grab only when needed — which I imagine is easier for men than for women because there is only so much you can carry in your back pocket!