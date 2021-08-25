We’ve been around the block a few times — even as the blocks seem to keep getting longer. We have learned to accept the blessing and burdens of life while embracing our age. And since the days when we thought we knew it all, we’ve learned many lessons. If you were asked to share those lessons, what advice would you give?
I received an email, one of those that circulate in the Internet world, with what I thought was good advice about aging. I can’t list all of them and I have condensed the ones I have but tell me what you think of the advice this writer shares.
• Stop worrying about the financial situation of your children and grandchildren, and don’t feel bad spending your money on yourself. The responsibility is now theirs to earn their own money.
• Keep a healthy life, without great physical effort. Do moderate exercise like walking every day, eat well and get your sleep.
• Don’t stress over the little things. You’ve already overcome so much in your life. You have good memories and bad ones, but the important thing is the present. Don’t let the past drag you down and don’t let the future frighten you. Feel good in the now.
• Always stay up-to-date. Keeping in touch with what is going on and with the people you know is important at any age.
• Respect the younger generation and their opinions. They may not have the same ideals as you, but they are the future and will take the world in their direction. Give advice, not criticism, and try to remind them that yesterday’s wisdom still applies today
• Some people embrace their golden years, while others become bitter and surly. Life is too short to waste your days on the latter. Spend your time with positive, cheerful people; it’ll rub off on you and your days will seem that much better.
• Don’t abandon your hobbies. If you don’t have any, make new ones. Find something you like and spend some real time having fun with it.
• Even if you don’t feel like it, try to accept invitations: Baptisms, graduations, birthdays, weddings. Try to go. Get out of the house, meet people you haven’t seen in a while, experience something new — or something old.
• Pain and discomfort go hand in hand with getting older. Try not to dwell on them but accept them as a part of the cycle of life we’re all going through.
• If you’ve been offended by someone — forgive them. If you’ve offended someone — apologize. Don’t drag around resentment with you. It only serves to make you sad and bitter.
• If you have a strong belief, savor it. But don’t waste your time trying to convince others. Live your faith and set an example.
• Laugh a lot. Laugh at everything. Find the humor in your situation.
I had to keep it short but if you want to read the full list uncondensed, go to www.midcolumbiseniorcenter.com and click on the tab: ADVICE TO LIVE BY.
The children who watched from the on-stage bleachers in the pioneering children’s show Howdy Doody were called the “peanut gallery.” I received correct answers from Jeanne Pesicka, Susan Ellis, Gene Uczen, Doug Nelson, Lana Tepfer, Tina Castanares, Dave Lutgens, and Jack Lorts, this week’s winner of a free raffle ticket. Last week I missed Keith Clymer.
Moving from Howdy Doody to another morning children’s show, the first actor to play the baggy pants horn honking Clarabell the Clown on Howdy Doody was Bob Keeshan, who created and played the title character in another children’s TV show. For this week’s “Remember When” question, what was the name of this children’s show that aired from 1955 through 1984 and revolved around life in the “Treasure House” where the captain would tell stories, meet guests, and indulge in silly stunts. E-mail your answer to mcseniorcenter@gmail.com, call 541-296-4788 or drop it off while wearing a blue coat with large pockets.
Well, it’s been another week enjoying the ride, even with the random bumps and bruises. Until we meet again, I realized while driving that a benefit of age is I don’t feel I must drive fast to impress my peers. I can go as unhurried as I want!
“Everywhere is within walking distance — if you have the time.”
— Steven Wright
