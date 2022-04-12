The Trail Blazers Foundation recently awarded 18 grants to schools throughout Oregon through its “Take it To The Court for Education” school grant program. A total of $125,000 will be distributed to schools throughout 14 different counties.
Area schools receiving grants were Condon Elementary School (Condon) for sports equipment for summer camps, Warm Springs K8 Academy (Warm Springs) for equipment for athletic programs, and Wy’east Middle School (Hood River) for its Willy Wonka theater project.
“We are very excited to continue the ‘Take it To The Court for Education’ program and directly support so many students, teachers and families,” said Annie Klug, Trail Blazers Foundation executive director. “From new athletic equipment to robotics programming, these grants will positively impact kids and families from underserved and marginalized communities throughout Rip City while helping build a better future for all.”
The grants will directly support a variety of academic, arts, athletic, and community programs and equipment. For more information, visit trailblazers.com/schoolgrants.
