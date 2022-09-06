Stevenson Grange No. 121, as part of its on-going Community Resiliency programs, in partnership with Stevenson Community Library and Rural Minds, presents the “Rural Suicide Awareness and Prevention Webinar” on Sept. 13 at 4:30 p.m. Online registration for the event is listed below.

Access by telephone will also be available using the following numbers: West Coast +1 408 638 0968; Central +1 346 248 7799; East Coast +1 646 931 3860; when prompted provide the Webinar passcode: 110346.