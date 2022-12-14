White Salmon

Streets in White Salmon could be targeted by new planning and grant fees under a "Transportation Benefit District" designation.

 Chelsea Marr photo

WHITE SALMON — A public hearing has been scheduled for the Dec. 21 meeting of the White Salmon City Council to consider the creation of a “Transportation Benefit District” (TBD), which would be the first step towards the implementation of either a sales tax, vehicle licensing fee, or a combination of both.

Councilors affirmed the city’s interest in forming a TBD with a unanimous vote at their Dec. 7 meeting. Should councilors vote to form the district at their Dec. 21 meeting, further public hearings and votes will be held on Jan. 18 to consider the authority of the district, and on Feb. 1 to consider implementing a sales tax, vehicle licensing fee, or combination of both depending on council direction.