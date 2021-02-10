Bingen-White Salmon Police
Jan. 25-31
Agency assists:
Jan. 26 — White Salmon — Officers assisted with the recovery of a stolen vehicle (agency assist).
Jan. 30 — Bingen — Officers were unable to locate a subject (agency assist).
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
Jan. 28 — White Salmon — Harassment reported.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
Jan. 28 — White Salmon — Children were trespassing and unsupervised.
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
Jan. 29 — Bingen — Fraud reported.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
Jan. 25 — Bingen — One car, non-injury motor vehicle crash reported.
Jan. 29 — Bingen — Two car, non-injury motor vehicle accident reported.
Other:
Jan. 29 — White Salmon — Suspicious package retrieved.
Jan. 29 — White Salmon — Suicidal subject reported. The subject was contacted in another jurisdiction.
Hood River Police
Jan. 24-30
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
Jan. 29 — Sieverkropp Drive — Subject reported being spit on by a homeless person (harassment).
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
Jan. 28 — Second Street, 200 block — Vandalism to a vehicle reported.
Jan. 29 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Homeless Hood River male cited and released for criminal trespass II after returning to a business from which he had been previously trespassed.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
Jan. 26 — I-84 at milepost 64 — The Dalles male arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Jan. 29 — Cascade Avenue, 3600 block — Hood River resident arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. BAC registered above the legal limit.
Jan. 29 — Cascade Avenue, 1800 block — Non-resident male arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants. He was later cited and released for driving under the influence of alcohol.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
Jan. 30 — Hood River — Non-injury traffic crash reported.
Jan. 30 — Button Bridge Road — Hood River resident arrested for felony driving while suspended and three outstanding arrest warrants out of Hood River County.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
Jan. 27 — I-84 near Hood River — Officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for failure to maintain lane of travel. The male failed to initially identify himself and did not have a license. The male had a nationwide arrest warrant and was carrying a concealed weapon; narcotics were also found. The male was lodged at NOROCR for possession of methamphetamine and heroin, failure to carry and present a license, delivery of methamphetamine, felon in possession of a weapon and carrying a concealed weapon.
Jan. 27 — Hood River — Possible restraining order violation reported. The report was forwarded to the district attorney’s office for review.
Jan. 30 — Dana Lane, 3100 block — Male arrested for violation of a release agreement.
Sex offenses:
Jan. 29 — Hood River — Officers took a report of a juvenile female sending inappropriate videos of herself to males over social media. The report was forwarded to a detective for follow up.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
Jan. 25 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — The Dalles female cited and released for shoplifting. She was issued a criminal citation for theft III.
Jan. 26 — Cascade Avenue, 3100 block — Stolen wheels and tires from a vehicle reported.
The Dalles Police
Jan. 29 to Feb. 4
Agency assists:
Jan. 30 — The Dalles — A male fell out of his wheelchair and was banging on the floor for help. Officers arrived on the scene to speak with the male. The door was locked and officers could not get inside. Officers asked through the door if the male needed them to force entry and he said yes. Two fire/medical personnel arrived on the scene to force entry. The male was then taken to the hospital, where he advised he had been on the ground for at least a day.
Jan. 30 — W. Sixth, 1200 block — Officers assisted with a medical call.
Jan. 30 — E. Third, 500 block — Broken pipe reported by several callers; water was coming up through the concrete in the roadway. Officers assisted with traffic control until the water was shut off.
Feb. 3 — Highway 197 — Male advised of an arrest warrant out of Washington. The male was willingly transported to the Washington side of the bridge to meet with Klickitat County Sheriff deputies.
Feb. 4 — The Dalles — A domestic disturbance was reported to have occurred in Grass Valley; it was thought they would be traveling through Biggs. Officers then assisted Oregon State Police in locating the subjects.
Animal calls:
Jan. 31 — E. 10th, 1200 block — Dog at large lodged at the animal shelter.
Jan. 31 — Garrison — Dog reported to have attempted to attack a male.
Feb. 2 — E. 13th, 1300 block — Dog owner warned for dogs at large.
Feb. 3 — Court Street — Dog as nuisance reported.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
Jan. 29 — W. 14th — Male cited for harassment and criminal mischief.
Jan. 30 — W. 10th Street — Disturbance reported.
Jan. 31 — E. Ninth — Assault reported. A female was hit with an arrow that pierced the skin on her leg.
Jan. 31 — E. 14th — Harassment reported.
Feb. 1 — The Dalles — Escalating threats reported. A male was contacted and advised he was trespassed from a property.
Feb. 1 — N. Old Dufur Road — Domestic dispute reported.
Feb. 1 — E. Ninth — Fight reported. Officers were unable to locate.
Feb. 1 — W. Seventh — Assault IV reported. A female declined medics.
Feb. 2 — W. Eighth Place — Domestic dispute reported.
Feb. 2 — Mt. Hood Street — Domestic dispute reported.
Feb. 4 — E. 11th — Harassment reported.
Feb. 4 — G. Street — Domestic dispute reported.
Feb. 4 — Court Street — Domestic dispute reported.
Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):
Feb. 1 — W. Sixth, 3900 block — Found needle reported that appeared to still contain drugs. An officer placed the needle in a sharps container.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
Jan. 29 — E. 10th, 300 block — Trespass reported.
Jan. 31 — Mt. Hood Street, 500 block — Male approached an officer and stated he had broken a glass door because he heard voices. He was cited for criminal mischief and Center for Living came out to talk with him. He was trespassed from the property.
Jan. 31 — Mt. Hood Street, 400 block — Criminal mischief reported. Someone may have tried to gain entry through a previously broken window. Metal panels were put in place of glass windows, and a small dent could be seen in the metal.
Jan. 31 — Mt. Hood Street, 500 block — Trespass reported.
Jan. 31 — Second Street — Female warned for disorderly conduct after walking in and out of traffic with a shopping cart.
Jan. 31 — W. Walnut Street — Two males reported to be disturbing shoppers.
Feb. 1 — W. Sixth, 1400 block — Male trespassed from a property after stealing a large bag of M&Ms from a store.
Feb. 1 — E. 12th, 2300 block — Vandalism reported.
Feb. 1 — W. Hostetler Street, 700 block — Trespass reported.
Feb. 1 — W. Seventh, 3100 block — Criminal mischief reported. Someone tried to enter a vehicle and damaged the window.
Feb. 1 — W. Floral Court, 700 block — Criminal mischief reported.
Feb. 1 — W. Sixth, 3800 block — Male trespassed from a property.
Feb. 2 — Mt. Hood Street, 500 block — Male threatening customers and fuel attendants reported. He was lodged at NORCOR for criminal trespass II.
Feb. 3 — W. Pomona Street, 700 block — Trespass reported.
Feb. 3 — The Dalles — Business owner reported losing business because of a trespasser who has set up a tent on the property. The owner was concerned about garbage, including human excrement, as well as the aggressive nature of the trespasser.
Feb. 3 — Cherry Heights Road, 500 block — A male was trespassed from a property after attempting to steal a vehicle, causing a problem.
Feb. 3 — W. 10th and Union — Male warned for disorderly conduct.
Feb. 3 — W. Pomona Street, 700 block — Male trespassed from a property.
Feb. 3 — W. Ninth, 500 block — Male arrested for disorderly conduct II and lodged at NORCOR.
Feb. 3 — W. Pomona Street, 900 block — Male issued a criminal citation for trespass II.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
Jan. 30 — W. 10th, 900 block — Female cited and released for driving under the influence of intoxicants. BAC registered .24 percent.
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
Feb. 3 — E. 19th, 1700 block — Identity theft reported.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
Jan. 29 — W. Sixth, 1200 block — Non-injury traffic crash reported. A vehicle was rear ended.
Jan. 30 — W. Sixth, 3600 block — Non-injury traffic crash reported.
Jan. 30 — W. Sixth, 1200 block — Three car, non-injury traffic crash reported.
Jan. 30 — I-84 at exit 56 — Hood River officers stated they were in pursuit of a vehicle that had attempted to hit a Hood River Police officer head on. Oregon State Police joined; both terminated the pursuit at milepost 76. The call had originated in Multnomah County for felony elude and reckless driving. The male driver was eventually found and the vehicle towed. He was lodged at NORCOR and the vehicle impounded for evidence.
Feb. 1 — W. Sixth, 1200 block — Traffic crash with three vehicles reported. One vehicle was rear-ended; one vehicle left the scene. No injuries were reported.
Feb. 2 — Bargeway Road — Hit and run reported.
Feb. 3 — W. Second, 1100 block — Female cited for violation driving while suspended.
Feb. 4 — Court Street, 400 block — Male cited for hit and run, no operator’s license and driving uninsured.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
Jan. 29 — W. Sixth, 1200 block — Male arrested on a probation detainer and lodged at NORCOR.
Jan. 31 — The Dalles — Violation of a restraining order reported.
Feb. 1 — W. Seventh — Male cited for three misdemeanor warrants (contempt of court, assault IV with injury, and reckless driving).
Feb. 4 — W. Sixth, 2100 block — Female lodged at NORCOR on a warrant.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
Jan. 29 — W. Sixth Street, 1200 block — Female reported to have stolen items from a store.
Jan. 29 — Mt. Hood Street, 400 block — Theft of a bottle of liquor reported.
Jan. 30 — W. 10th, 2200 block — Theft reported.
Jan. 31 — W. Second, 600 block — Subject reported catching a male trying to start a fire inside of a building. The subject said the fire department was not needed because they had put the fire out. A male was lodged for arson, burglary, trespass and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
Feb. 1 — Webber Street, 1000 block — Attempted theft of a catalytic converter reported. The vehicle was damaged.
Feb. 1 — Gresham — A stolen vehicle was located in Gresham. The owner was notified.
Feb. 1 — W. Sixth, 2500 block — Theft of five large, black tarps reported.
Feb. 1 — W. Eighth, 2600 block — Theft of firewood and lumber from a property reported.
Feb. 2 — Mt. Hood Street, 500 block — Male cited for theft III and criminal trespass I.
Feb. 3 — W. Sixth, 900 block — Theft of lights reported.
Feb. 3 — Mt. Hood Street, 500 block — Theft of an electric cart reported. The cart was recovered.
Feb. 3 — Bret Clodfelter Way, 3200 block — Male looking into car windows reported (prowl).
Feb. 3 — W. 10th, 2300 block — Subject trying to gain entry reported. Wasco County responded before officers arrived and located the male in the garage. The male was arrested; he resisted arrest and attempted to escape from the back of the patrol car, causing injury to the officer’s hand. He was lodged at NORCOR on the charges of burglary II, criminal trespass I, resisting arrest, assault on a public safety officer and criminal mischief III.
Feb. 4 — W. Sixth, 900 block — Stolen painting reported.
Feb. 4 — E. Second, 700 block — Male cited for an earlier theft.
Feb. 4 — W. Sixth, 800 block — Theft of a catalytic converter reported.
Other:
Jan. 29 to Feb. 4 — The Dalles — Officers responded to 21 mental health calls and 15 welfare checks.
Feb. 1 — W. Second Place — Runaway juvenile reported.
Feb. 1 — W. Third, 300 block — Juvenile female, who had been entered as missing, was located and lodged at NORCOR juvenile.
Feb. 2 — W. Sixth and W. Cherry Heights — Two callers reported a canopy set up for the sale of items that was blocking the sidewalk.
Feb. 3 — W. Seventh, 3200 block — Noise complaint reported. Officers spoke with a female, who turned the music down.
Wasco County Sheriff
Jan. 22 to Feb. 4
Agency assists:
Jan. 31 — White River Sno Park — Deputies advised of an injured person.
Jan. 31 — Forest Road 48 — Vehicle fire reported. All occupants were out of the vehicle. The fire was extinguished and the vehicle towed.
Feb. 2 — Carroll Road, 1600 block, Mosier — Seattle Center Air Traffic Control called to report laser illumination of an aircraft on approach to the Dallesport airport. While passing over Mosier at 4,000 feet, a blue laser was pointed at the aircraft. The aircraft landed at Dallesport safely.
Animal calls:
Feb. 1 — E. Highway 216, 82000 block — Unwanted dog reported.
Feb. 2 — E. Highway 216 — Ongoing issue with dogs coming onto a property reported.
Feb. 3 — Highway 30 — Dog reported to have lunged at a bike rider, who pepper sprayed the dog to scare it off. The owner of the dog, who was parked in the middle of the street, drove behind the bike rider and yelled.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
Jan. 31 — W. Cherry Heights Rod — Disturbance reported.
Feb. 3 — W. Highway 30 — Harassment reported.
Feb. 3 — W. Irvine Street — Harassment reported.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
Feb. 1 — Pine Hollow Reservoir, Wamic — Trespass reported.
Feb. 2 — W. Highway 30 — Unwanted subject reported.
Feb. 2 — Juniper Way, 57000 block, Tygh Valley — Trespass reported.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
Jan. 29 — Reservation Road, Maupin — Deputy attempted to pull over a vehicle with expired registration. The vehicle took off at a high rate of speed. Information was sent to Warm Springs.
Jan. 29 — Skyline Road and Highway 26 — Deputies assisted with a traffic crash.
Feb. 1 — Highway 197 at milepost 3 — Female warned for a traffic violation (failure to stop at a stop sign).
Feb. 1 — 10th and Irvine — Male warned for speeding and failure to yield.
Feb. 2 — Wamic Market Road, 56000 block — A trailer was reported to have been parked at a location for six months. Deputies attempted to contact the owner of the trailer, who had a for sale sign in the window.
Feb. 3 — Viewpoint Road — Abandoned RV reported, with several cats inside. The owners were contacted and advised they were looking for a place to park the trailer and would move along as soon as possible. Law enforcement warned about the growing garbage pile around the trailer and that it needed to be cleaned up.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
Jan. 29 — W. Highway 30, 3800 block — Male cited for a Multnomah County warrant.
Sex offenses:
Jan. 25 — Wasco County — Sex crime reported.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
Jan. 25 — Hatfield Trail Head — Two stolen vehicles were recovered.
Jan. 26 — Tyler Lane, 3400 block — Theft of a package from a mailbox reported.
Jan. 27 — N. Circle Drive, 100 block, Tygh Valley — Theft of a package reported.
Jan. 28 — Washington Street, 500 block — Female came into The Dalles to retrieve her stolen vehicle. While searching the vehicle, she located a rifle, which was turned in at the sheriff’s office.
Feb. 1 — First Avenue, Mosier — Stolen vehicle reported.
Feb. 3 — W. 10th Street, 2300 block — Male reported to be trying to gain entry; deputies arrived and located the male. After a struggle, the male was detained by The Dalles Police.
Feb. 4 — Tyler Lane, 3400 block — Mail theft reported.
Other:
Jan. 22-Feb. 4 — Wasco County — Deputies responded to six welfare checks.
Jan. 23 — Tygh Valley — Possible suicidal subject reported
Jan. 30 — Wasco County — Possible suicidal subject reported.
