Bingen-White Salmon Police, Dec. 5 - 11
Notable incidents
One motor vehicle crash, with injury, occurred in White Salmon. Officers assisted WSP with traffic control.
On ongoing harassment investigation was recorded in White Salmon.
One theft of services was reported in Bingen.
A vehicle prowl was reported from Bingen.
A person was warned for harassment in Bingen. Another was warned for disorderly conduct in the same town.
One animal call.
A tire was punctured in Bingen.
Officers helped locate a missing person in White Salmon.
Hood River Police, Dec. 4 - 10
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: Driving under the influence of intoxicants (three), hit and run (one), theft (two), unlawful entry into a motor vehicle (one), warrant (two).
Notable incidents
Twenty-four calls for service regarding non-injury motor vehicle crashes or vehicles sliding off the roadway; 10 requiring reports. Snow and ice covered roads were a factor in 23 incidents.
Three DUII arrests. In one incident, a male was arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol. Breath samples revealed a blood alcohol level of .20%.
Three theft reports. Shoplifting at Walmart and stolen vehicles (two incidents).
Two warrant arrests. In one incident, a resident of Murdock, Wash., was arrested on the charge of theft II. In the same incident, a resident of The Dalles was lodged at NORCOR on an outstanding state-wide felony arrest warrant out of Wasco County Circuit Court.
Two reports of criminal mischief. In one incident, a Hood River resident reported their tires were slashed.
Two firearms were surrendered for destruction by a Hood River resident.
An officer assisted a sergeant with the Hood River Sheriff’s Office during a traffic stop. As the investigation progressed two firearms (one reported stolen) and a large amount of suspected fentanyl and cocaine were seized.
A local man was arrested on charges of hit and run, after damaging a vehicle in a parking lot.
Hood River County Sheriff, Oct. 29 to Dec. 8
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: Assault (three), driving while suspended (one), DUII (eight), felon in possession of a restricted weapon (one), harassment (one), parole violation (one), probation violation (one), unlawful entry into a motor vehicle (one), unauthorized use of a motor vehicle (one), violation of release agreement (one), warrant (eight).
Notable incidents
Ten motor vehicle crashes, two with injuries. In one incident, a single vehicle crashed on Massee Grade Road. Both driver and occupant were hospitalized and the vehicle towed.
Two hit and runs. On Nov. 25, a deputy took a report of a vehicle crashing into an orchard in Hood River, damaging the orchard. The suspect vehicle was not located.
Two vehicle pursuits. On Oct. 31, a city officer attempted to stop a vehicle at the Hood River Toll Bridge. The vehicle almost hit the city officer’s vehicle and drove around it. The vehicle traveled south onto Highway 35 and turned down Powerdale dam. When a deputy attempted to stop them, the driver struck the deputy’s vehicle and took off on foot. In a different incident on Nov. 30, a deputy was eluded by an individual driving a stolen vehicle in Hood River.
One search and rescue was conducted. On Nov. 19, two subjects were located in a vehicle stuck in the snow on Forest Service Road 3550.
Six unattended deaths occurred.
Seven thefts reported. Incidents included shoplifting (two incidents), package, theft by deception.
One stolen vehicle. Locations include Wy’east Road.
One attempted burglary reported in Cascade Locks.
A stolen trailer was recovered.
Two vehicles were unlawfully entered. Locations include Dog River Trailhead and Parkdale.
One report of identity theft.
Two fraud reports.
One incident of menacing. A male menaced another male with a large knife twice.
Shots were reported on Highway 281, and a person was arrested in association with the incident.
On Nov. 3, a deputy stopped a vehicle for multiple traffic violations. The driver had no valid license and no insurance; the vehicle was not legally parked and was towed.
One Nov. 16, a deputy stopped a vehicle with switched plates in Hood River. The driver and passenger were detained after the deputy observed two firearms. The firearms, however, proved to be fake. The passenger was arrested for multiple warrants and the driver for violating a release agreement and parole violation.
The Dalles Police, Dec. 12 - 16
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: Burglary (one), criminal mischief (one), charges not listed (one), disorderly conduct (one), DUII (one), robbery (one), theft (two), trespass (one), unlawful entry into motor vehicle (one), warrant (eight).
Notable incidents
Four motor vehicle crashes, all non-injury.
Three hit and runs reported.
An assault was reported on Dec. 12. The victim was bleeding from the head and required medical treatment. The suspect was arrested for multiple charges, and also required medical treatment due to an infection and a BAC of .24%.
Eight warrant arrests. In one incident, a person was arrested on a nationwide felony warrant out of Idaho.
A person was arrested for disorderly conduct after reportedly tearing two flags off a vehicle and attempting to fight with people.
One robbery reported. The reporting party stated they were approaching the change machine at a car wash on West Eighth, when an unknown person ran by and grabbed $140 out of their hand.
Eleven thefts reported. Light projector, wallet, black Chevy and trailer, jewelry, spare change bag, air tag, tires, garbage can and wheelbarrow, side mirror from vehicle, .22, shoplifting.
One burglary reported. A person was found living in a plastic-covered van, to which they had run electricity from a nearby business, and arrested on several charges.
Eighteen animal calls. Dog bite, trespassing pitbull, white poodle at large lodged at Home At Last, ongoing issue with at least 12 small dogs in a yard beating each other up, dead dogs, barking dogs, loose dogs. In two incidents, officers were unable to locate a black and brindle pitbull wearing a black-and-red-checkered pajama set running around on Court Street.
All four tires on a vehicle were slashed on East Thirteenth.
An officer was dispatched to a report of a large hunting knife lying on the sidewalk on West Ninth / Kingsley.
A .22 caliber revolver was found in a vehicle that had been stored for some time by codes enforcement.
Officers were unable to locate a kitten sitting in the middle of Brewery Grade, reported as a traffic hazard.
Wasco County Sheriff, Dec. 9 - 15
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: DUII (one), warrant (one).
Notable incidents
Three motor vehicle crashes. In one incident, a vehicle came to rest in a snowbank on Boyd Loop / Adkisson Roads.
Deputies assisted with a crash on I-84 eastbound milepost 76. A mini van went into the median and flipped over several times, ending on its top and trapping occupants.
Theft of mail reported.
One burglary reported.
One unattended death occurred.
One DUII arrest. A driver went the wrong way on East Fourth / Washington streets. They provided a BAC of 0.15% on arrest.
A rockslide blocked at least one lane of Highway 30 about a mile past the golf course. Large equipment was needed to move the debris.
Eight animal calls. Dog threatening a cat, dog at large, horse on the I-84 underpass at milepost 97, stolen dogs. In one incident, a resident reported finding a cougar in the chicken coop; they shut it in and went back in the house. The animal, a bobcat, was dispatched by a neighbor before officers’ arrival. OSP game arrived and proceeded to investigate.
A male was cited for driving an electric scooter with no lights.
Oregon State Police, Dec. 9 - 16
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: Criminal mischief (one), DUII (three), offensive littering (one), trespass (one).
Notable incidents
Five motor vehicle crashes, one injury. In one incident, a white Ford was eastbound on SR-206 when it lost control due to icy conditions, slid off the road and down a 15-foot embankment, damaged a barbwire fence, and came to rest upright on its tires. In another incident, an eastbound vehicle and a westbound vehicle collided in packed snow on Highway 35, milepost 62. The crash caused one vehicle to spin about facing the wrong direction. The other attempted to avoid the crash and came to rest in a snowbank. One had to be towed; neither was using tires rated for snow. In another incident, black Ford Edge was eastbound on I-84 at milepost 83 when it lost control, struck a white Honda CRV occupied by two people, then struck and displaced the median. The driver of the Ford, who was issued two citations, stated they sneezed just before the crash.
A trooper assisted another agency with a stabbing in the Cascade Locks area. A male with stab wounds was transported to a Portland hospital. The trooper searched for the suspect.
On Dec. 12, a trooper responded to a driving complaint of a vehicle that had brake checked and was following a commercial motor vehicle with their brights on. The trooper located the vehicle speeding and unable to drive in its lane. The driver showed multiple signs of impairment and denied any impairing substances. The driver was taken into custody for DUII. A search of the vehicle resulted in locating more than two grams of suspected methamphetamine. The driver was released to a sober friend and was cited for DUII, possession of controlled substance, speeding, fail to maintain lane, driving while suspended and refuse to take test for intoxicants.
A person was cited for minor in possession of marijuana after a sergeant detected the odor of marijuana during a vehicle stop. Four containers of marijuana and one pipe were found within the vehicle.
On Dec. 13, Sheriff Lohrey was contacted by a towing company regarding a theft from their lot in Biggs. Officers learned the suspect took off from the lot and headed to the Pilot, followed by a silver SUV with a bike on top. A photograph of the suspect was taken by another witness. Security camera footage captured a silver Chevrolet Trail Blazer with a bike on top drive through the vehicle gas station area. A short time later a gray Chevrolet Trail Blazer drove out the back lot without the bike on top. A black jacket matching the jacket and, later, a neck gater and some gloves the suspect was wearing were located on the Deschutes River Bridge. A photograph of the suspect vehicle was sent to a Wasco County deputy, who recognized it from a previous contact. The deputy later located the suspect vehicle parked at the Goodwill in The Dalles. The two occupants of the vehicle were contacted. The male passenger was wearing the same shoes as the suspect in Biggs. The male suspect denied being in Biggs and denied involvement in any thefts even after a photograph of him walking away from the scene was produced. They were then arrested on charges of trespass, criminal mischief and offensive littering.
Commented