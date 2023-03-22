New high school

Rendering of a new high school on the Wahtonka site, with athletic fields as highest priority. 

 Contributed

A pre-bond planning update was presented at during the superintendent’s report at Thursday’s North Wasco County School District 21 (NWCSD 21) school board meeting.

The presentation, which was given by District Communication’s Director and Bond Leadership Committee Member Stephanie Bowen, along with Steve Nelson and Alec Holser, members of Opsis Architecture — the Portland-based architectural firm hired by the D21 to facilitate the bond planning process, district public affairs consultant Jeremy Wright, of Wrights Public Affairs, and community advisory committee members Davina Craig and Anthony Pereira, broke down the district’s current bond planning efforts, recapping the work invested in developing a bond package, current recommendations, and the steps going forward.