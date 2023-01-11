Phelps Creek Vineyards

Phelps Creek owners Bob Morus and Lynette Barrs-Morus have expanded their operations by purchasing the property that used to be home to Viento Wines. Now Phelps Creek Tasting Room features wine tastings with a commercial kitchen. 

 Kathryn Elsesser photo

Phelps Creek Vineyards owners Bob Morus and his wife, Lynette Barrs-Morus, never imagined they would be one of the biggest producers of Pinot Noir in the Hood River Valley. Since 1990, the couple have dramatically expanded operations from their first patch of vines — with plans to expand internationally.

“Suddenly, my little dream of a house on five acres with a three-acre vineyard kind of morphed,” said Morus.

The new Phelps Creek Vineyard tasting room.
Grilled cheese is one of the favorites on the menu this winter. 
As the last vineyard leaves hang on, the new Phelps Creek Vineyard tasting room sits in the background. 
The Phelps Creek Vineyard tasting room is open daily from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The LIVE sustainability patch, pictured, is printed on all bottles of wine after the Phelps Creek Vineyard was certified sustainable by the third-party certification group. 
Lynette Barrs-Morus points out the first patch of vines that they planted on their property in the west hills of Hood River. 