DUII charge? Check
Alleged drug use? Check
On phone, driving? Check
Felon with a gun? Check
A dirty-laundry list of factors went into an arrest on Nov. 28 on Vensel Road near The Dalles, according to an Oregon State Police report.
Late that afternoon, Trooper Kaipo Raiser arrested an Underwood man on multiple charges after observing the driver of a blue GMC pickup traveling between Chenoweth and Ketchum Road, allegedly talking on his cell phone while smoking methamphetamine and glassing for deer.
Raiser arrested Russell Dean Kennedy, 60, on the charges of DUII-Alcohol and Controlled Substances and Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.
Raiser stated in the log, “The driver was stopped and admitted the narcotics use and was found to be in possession of ammunition, a loaded .308 rifle, additional ammunition and hunting items like a spotlight, hatchet, knives, saws, plastic garbage bags and a tarp.
“The driver was determined to be a convicted felon. The driver exhibited signs of impairment like glassy bloodshot eyes and constricted pupils. The driver submitted to (field sobriety tests) and displayed additional signs of impairment including poor balance and altered perception of time and was arrested. He submitted to the breath test and consented to a Drug Recognition Expert (DRE) evaluation. Raiser stated that Kennedy provided a urine sample and was cited and released to an adult relative. The vehicle was towed by River’s Edge Towing to Hood River.
In a separate log item, on Dec. 4, OSP investigated after an archery hunter called Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife and self-reported that he had harvested a doe outside the season dates. According to Trooper Justin Frazier, the hunter stated that he was confused on the dates because his tag on a mobile app showed being valid from the end of August 2020 until mid-December 2020. It wasn’t until after he harvested the doe and went to report on his harvest that he realized the season was not open, according to Frazier. The doe was seized and the meat that was able to be salvaged was donated to the Rowena Wildlife Clinic. The hunter was issued a warning.
