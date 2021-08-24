Residents of Trout Lake School District who are interested in getting involved in the community are invited to run for election in the Trout Lake Community Council. Each fall, three positions are up for election, each for a three-year term.
To qualify for membership on the council, candidates must be registered to vote in Klickitat County and have been a resident within the Trout Lake School District for at least one year. Those interested in placing their name on the ballot should request a candidate interest statement by emailing TroutLakeCommunity-Council@gmail.com.
Completed statements are due by Wednesday, Oct. 6 and will be available to be read online at troutlake.org/trout-lake-community-council.
To vote in person, come to the Trout Lake Grange between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 6. Write in votes will be accepted.
The Trout Lake Community Council meets on the first Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m., currently via Zoom. Email the council for instructions on how to log on to the meeting.
Commented