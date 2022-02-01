The delta variant could still be present in Washington state, Health Officer Dr. Amy Person told the Klickitat County Board of Health at a meeting last Tuesday. But omicron is by far the most prevalent strain right now, she said.
Transmission patterns consistent with the delta variant are still apparent. Person said she believes delta is out there “because we do see some cases or some outbreaks where spread is very rapid, which we would expect to see with omicron. But we’ve also, in some of the other counties that I cover, seen times where there can be a number of days in between infection and that’s a pattern that’s much more common with delta. So I would say delta is still present, although definitely not in the majority.”
Omicron remains responsible for a significant increase in the number of infections. Person said the most recent numbers (799 cases per 100,000 Washington residents) reflect an increase in cases from early December, before omicron (132 cases per 100,000).
“What’s notable about omicron is that while infection rates have sort of gone through the roof, that hasn’t translated into that same increase in hospitalizations, which is good news,” Person said. “I will say that is tempered, however, because of the sheer number of omicron cases, we are still seeing strains in hospital capacity across the state. That’s not just due to omicron, but also to the fact that it is winter time.”
Health officials have recognized a lowered severity among omicron cases, and that has allowed schools to stick to in-person learning; both because of the lowered risk of hospitalization through the omicron variant and because of the increase in vaccinations.
Health officials estimate that the impacts of omicron on the COVID-19 death rate will not be realized for the next several weeks as the data lags behind hospitalization and case rates, Person said. But there are some logical estimations that can be made based off of data from other countries that encountered Omicron before the U.S.
Person said data from South Africa shows that previous COVID-19 infection is not providing full immunity from omicron or from being reinfected.
“We know, again, immunity to COVID-19 is not absolute, whether from prior infection or from vaccination. That’s why we use the other mitigation measures including the use of a well-fitting mask to help drop the spread,” Person said. “Even while we are in the midst of this surge, there are still those discussions going on about what moving away from COVID as a pandemic to COVID as just another one of the many respiratory viruses we deal with every year is still going on. And we expect those conversations will continue.”
Person said health officials have observed the impact to hospitals from the omicron variant is less about straining ICU bed capacity as it is flooding emergency departments. Person said it is a sign that people are not as frequently becoming seriously ill, but rather that there are more people seeking care or a test. Messaging from Washington State Medical Association is trying to encourage people to only seek emergency services if it’s warranted, and not just for a COVID-19 test.
Washington State Department of Health has a website where residents can order home test kits. Visit www.doh.wa.gov/Emergencies/COVID19/TestingforCOVID19 to learn more.
