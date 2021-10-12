Parkdale Pumpkin Parade returns
The Parkdale Pumpkin Parade is back on Saturday, Oct. 30 at 11:30 a.m. Float entries are free and should line up at 11 a.m. on the corner of Baseline and Allen. Parade route will be along Baseline in downtown Parkdale.
Masks are strongly encouraged for the safety of the community.
Prizes will be awarded for float entry creativity and randomly to parade watchers along the route who are wearing masks for safety.
Organizers are seeking two kids interested in opening the parade by carrying a banner. Please submit your children’s names to the parade coordinators for a random drawing — April Lara at aprlara@gmail.com or Cara Fischer at cbuck3@gmail.com.
Businesses interested in donating a prize should also contact the parade coordinators.
Find “Parkdale Pumpkin Parade” on Facebook for more details.
Walker named to dean’s list
Kameron Walker of Hood River has been named to Linfield University summer 2021 Dean’s List. The Dean’s List identifies students who have earned a term GPA at least equivalent to a cum laude (at least 3.650 GPA) for a given semester. It is computed following the posting of grades at the end of each semester. Linfield University is an independent, nonprofit university with campuses in McMinnville and Portland.
Port of Klickitat Open House Oct. 18
The Port of Klickitat invites the public to an open house and ribbon cutting event on Oct. 18 from 10 a.m. to noon (ribbon cutting at 10:30 a.m.) at 151 S. Parallel Ave., Dallesport. The event celebrates the completion of the first of five buildings proposed for Lot 39 in the Dallesport Industrial Park.
Commented