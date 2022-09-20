To true-up differences between estimated and actual natural gas costs, NW Natural filed an annual Purchased Gas Adjustment (PGA) with the Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission (WUTC) on Sept. 14.
Rates will be further impacted by a separate NW Natural general rate case filed with the WUTC last year. If approved, customers will see new rates on monthly bills starting as early as Nov. 1, according to a press release.
Rates for residential customers in Washington will be about $11.75 more a month for customers using an average of 57 therms per month. Rates for small-commercial customers in Washington will be about $50.14 more a month for customers using an average of 242 therms per month.
This year’s PGA comes at a time of increases in the wholesale cost of natural gas due to inflationary pressures, global disruption and overall fluctuations in the energy market. Changes also include other year-to-year adjustments and costs approved by regulators.
The combined effects of the following four filings for the PGA contribute to rate changes for Washington customers:
1. Purchased Gas Adjustment. A $12.41 increase on the average monthly residential bill, and a $52.69 increase on the average small-commercial bill. The filing trues up the differences between the estimated and actual cost of natural gas, and it establishes the customer costs for natural gas from Nov. 1, 2022 to Oct. 31, 2023.
2. Energy-Efficiency Programs. A $1.07 decrease on the average monthly residential bill, and a $4.12 decrease on the average monthly small-commercial bill for energy efficiency programs that support cost effective natural gas conservation.
3. Low-Income Assistance. A $0.02 decrease on the average monthly residential bill, and a $0.10 decrease on the average monthly small-commercial bill for programs that help low-income residential customers make energy improvements and stay warm.
4. Other year-to-year adjustments and costs pending approval by regulators. A $0.43 increase on the average monthly residential bill, and a $1.67 increase for small commercial.
NW Natural’s filings are requests, subject to public review and a decision by the WUTC. Customers may comment on the proposed rate changes by clicking “Submit a Comment” at www.utc.wa.gov, emailing comments@utc.wa.gov, calling 1-888-333-9882 (WUTC), or mailing Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission, PO Box 47250, Olympia, WA 98504-7250. For more information, visit the Rates and Regulations section of nwnatural.com, send a letter to NW Natural Rates and Regulatory, 250 SW Taylor St., Portland, OR 97204, call 800-422-4012, or email from nwnatural.com/ContactUs/Email.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.