New Hood River Athletic Club owners Sudeep Burman and Dorothy Sherwood are pictured above. Not pictured are owners Craig Pearce and Coral Worth. 

 Noah Noteboom photo

HOOD RIVER — When Dorothy Sherwood and her husband, Sudeep Burman, bought the Hood River Athletic Club (HRAC) in December 2021, they envisioned a place where the community could bring their friends and family for a fun workout or a tasty meal. They took a leap of faith and decided to purchase ownership of the club. The couple had initially tried to form an ownership group with their friends, but a lack of interest from friends was not going to hold Burman and Sherwood back.

“The option was to either miss the opportunity and run the risk of some outside investor, corporate interest buying the place and maybe making it into condos or who knows what else. Or we step up and give it a shot,” said Burman.

HRAC member, Matthew, takes full advantage of the new cycling studio. 
Opus 3 head chef Julius Baliola prepares a salad. 
The new Opus 3 restaurant is now open for members to grab a bite to eat or just hang out and watch some sports.
The new childcare center received a full renovation and redesign.