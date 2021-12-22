The Dalles Police Department introduced the Gorge community to Max in early December.
Max is a 5-year-old boy from Sherman County who is suffering from a rare medical condition.
Max recently had a donation can stolen, and officers from Wasco, Hood River and Sherman counties collaborated to replace the lost money.
Max stopped by The Dalles Police Department on Dec. 10 to say hello, while on his way to one of his many trips to see a doctor in Portland.
He got a tour of the police department with Chief of Police Tom Worthy.
Max has undergone numerous surgeries already and is prepping for a major surgery at the end of January.
In a Facebook post, The Dalles Police Department noted all Gorge area public safety professionals are giving Max multiple thumbs up as he continues his fight.
Max’s family hosted a spaghetti feed at The Dalles Moose Lodge on Dec. 18 and has had other fundraiser to help defray medical costs. You can read his story, and explore ways to help, at www.facebook.com/MightyMaxFights.
