Hood River County has recently seen a rise in sexually transmitted infections (STIs) — specifically syphilis and gonorrhea cases.
Rates for all STIs continue to climb nationally and at state and local levels, said a health department press release. Many of these infections may not be diagnosed if those infected are without symptoms.
Hood River County Health Department encourages protecting your health and that of your partners by taking action with the following steps:
Get tested: Screening is important whether you are experiencing symptoms, have a known exposure, or are at high risk for an STI. Regular, routine STI screening is important for those who are at high risk of STI transmission including those who have a new intimate partner, have multiple intimate partners, or with a partner that has other intimate partners. Mutual testing prior to engaging with a new sexual partner is also important. The Hood River County Health Department offers confidential STI testing, and nurses are available to discuss how you can reduce the risk of getting one of these infections. Call 541-386-1115 to make an appointment.
Inform your partners: Partners need to be informed of potential exposure to an STI through sexual activity. Health department staff are available to help notify partners, as needed. A nurse can speak with you about your options. Tellyourpartner.org is a free service that will send an anonymous text message to any phone number to notify a person who may have been exposed to an STI and to inform them to get tested.
Use protection: Condoms are one effective barrier method to help prevent the transmission of STIs. There are several ways to get condoms for free, including at the Hood River County Health Department or by visiting www.onecondoms.com/pages/oregon to sign up for free and discreet condom delivery to your home. Dental dams and internal condoms are other options for barrier method protection.
