Late at night on Dec. 4, Oregon State Patrol troopers performed a high risk stop on a confirmed stolen 1999 Cadillac Eldorado with Oregon plates. The stop was conducted in the parking lot off E. Marina Way and Button Bridge in Hood River. The male driver and his two passengers were detained without incident.
The driver reported he did not know the vehicle was stolen. He said he had purchased it for $600 and had the title and bill of sale; the male’s girlfriend sent photos of the title and bill of sale to a trooper. The trooper contacted the La Grande Police Department, and was informed the vehicle belonged to a male in assisted living whose residence had been burglarized and his vehicle stolen. They had possible suspect names, who were not familiar with the driver.
During the course of the investigation, the driver admitted there was approximately 10 pounds of marijuana in the trunk of the vehicle. A probable cause search was conducted on the trunk, which yielded 14 pounds of marijuana in individually packaged Ziploc bags. The marijuana was contained in a large white tote. The driver said the marijuana was a friends and the friend was supposed to come with him to Portland but didn’t. The driver said he did not know the marijuana was in the trunk until just before leaving Baker City for Portland.
The marijuana was seized as evidence. The driver was cited and released for possession of marijuana. He was also cited for driving while suspended and driving uninsured. A report was sent to the Hood River County District Attorney to consider charging the driver with unlawful use of a motor vehicle and delivery of marijuana.
The two passengers reported having no knowledge the vehicle was stolen, nor of the marijuana. They reported they were just getting a ride to Portland. The male passenger had a confirmed warrant for contempt of court out of Baker County Justice Court and was cited and released on the warrant. The female passenger was released without incident.
The vehicle was towed and a hold was placed on the vehicle so only the registered owner or his family can take possession of it, since the title is outstanding.
