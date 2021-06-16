THE DALLES — Oregon OSHA recently issued The Dalles restaurant Last Stop Saloon an $8,900 citation, which owner Todd Carpenter has appealed.
The citation is for “willfully [choosing] to allow indoor dining despite capacity limitations imposed by public health order in an extreme-risk county,” according to a document released by Oregon OSHA.
Last Stop was one of four Oregon businesses in May 2021 to receive a citation for “willful” COVID-19 violations. The other three were Cork Cellars Wine and Bistro in Sisters, Country Bakery in Halsey, and Creative Woodworking Northwest Inc. in Portland, according to the document.
Oregon OSHA has issued 32 citations for willful violations, totaling more than $600,000, throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the document. Last Stop is currently the only business in Wasco County to have received one.
Carpenter declined to comment on the situation and his attorney did not immediately respond to request for comment.
