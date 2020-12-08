WHITE SALMON — Three Bingen/White Salmon-area organizations — CultureSeed, Gorge MakerSpace and the White Salmon Valley Education Foundation — have received grants from the Washington Youth Development Nonprofit Relief Fund to support out-of-school programming for vulnerable youth.
The funding, which was made possible by the federal CARES Act (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act), and led by School’s Out Washington and the Washington State Department of Commerce, awarded $9.4 million total to 421 organizations across Washington state. CultureSeed received a $15,000 grant, Gorge Makerspace received a $10,000 grant, and the White Salmon Valley Education Foundation received a $33,000 grant.
Grants are one- time investments intended to address the financial and programmatic challenges that youth-serving organizations face as a result of COVID-19.
CultureSeed offers year-round outdoor immersion and outdoor mentorship programs for historically underserved youth and youth facing economic barriers. Its grant will be utilized to double the amount of youth it serves in its mentoring program. Youth are referred to this program by local probation officers, social workers and school staff in the White Salmon Valley School District. CultureSeed pairs mentors and mentees based on compatibility, cultural similarities, career interests and hobbies.
Gorge MakerSpace provides a community-based, hands-on learning space for youth. It offers project-based learning in STEM, woodworking and robotics. Gorge MakerSpace will utilize its grant to provide free programs to children and families who have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic.
The White Salmon Valley Education Foundation will utilize its grant for the White Salmon Valley School District’s after-school and summer school program, A-List Adventures. A-List provides children with a safe environment, including time for creative play and exercise, academic sup-port and enriching curriculum. Since the pandemic, A-List has provided socially distanced, in-person, “pop-up”outdoor programming in local neighborhoods, apartment complexes and at farmworker housing sites. The grant will be used for student enrichment and family support activities.
For more information, contact Colleen Regalbuto at colleen@wsvef.org.
