Insitu has named a new President and CEO. Lynn Fox joined the company in 2022 to serve as its chief executive and is also serving as Boeing’s vice president of Missions and Payloads.
“Effective immediately, Lynn Fox is named president and CEO of Insitu. She succeeds Megan Davies, who is assuming a new leadership role within The Boeing Company. We thank Megan for her leadership at Insitu and wish her well in her soon-to-be-announced position. Megan will partner closely with Lynn as she transitions over the coming weeks,” Insitu spokesperson Pat Host said.
According to an announcement, Fox was previously senior director of Boeing’s Electronic Sensor and Intelligence Solutions division while also serving as CEO of Argon ST of Fairfax, Va.
She had previously served as the director of International Apache Programs in Mesa, Ariz., responsible for managing development and production of the AH-64E Apache attack helicopter for all international customers. Prior to her role in Mesa, Fox was the program manager for V-22 Osprey – Japan. In this role, she was responsible for the execution and business growth with the V-22’s first international customer.
Fox previously held several positions as program manager of the Mission Systems Integrated Product Team and capture team leader in the division previously called Network & Space Systems (N&SS). Her focus was tied to executing and capturing new market opportunities in tactical intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance.
Before joining N&SS, Fox led an engineering team within Boeing’s Phantom Works division. Her team led initiatives involving mobile satellite and tactical network communications.
Prior to joining Boeing, Fox held several Department of Defense civilian positions as a systems engineer and program manager. In these roles, she supported the U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command, Army Material Command – Europe and U.S. Army European Command. She also served as a U.S. Army officer.
Fox earned a Bachelor of Science degree from South Carolina State University and a master’s degree in computer resources and information management from Webster University. She is also a graduate of Villanova’s executive MBA program.
“Lynn’s robust defense industry experience positions her well to continue to build on Insitu’s creative culture, customer focus, solid performance and innovative mindset. Lynn and her family will relocate to the Bingen, Washington area in the coming months,” Host said.
Commented