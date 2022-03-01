HOOD RIVER — There will be single-lane closures of the Hood River-White Salmon Interstate Bridge beginning at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 3, continuing until the work is complete, estimate to be around 5:30 p.m. The single lane closure is required as the work will involve use of an Under-Bridge Inspection Truck (“UBIT”) that will travel along the length of the bridge throughout the day to provide worker access underneath the bridge structure. Flaggers will be on the bridge directing traffic around the moving work zone. Motorists should expect delays of 20-40 minutes depending on traffic volume.
For more information, contact the Port of Hood River via email to porthr@gorge.net.
