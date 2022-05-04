The Hood River Farmers Market opens for the season on Saturday, May 7 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Fifth and Columbia parking lot across from Full Sail Brewing.
Free parking is available for market shoppers in both the parking lot and on the west side of the parking lot, anywhere west of Seventh and Wasco streets.
Customers can shop for a wide selection of local items including vegetables, fruit, eggs, cheese, jam, baked goods, beverages, meat and line-caught fish. While the focus of the market is on food, local makers and crafters will also showcase their handmade products.
Produce at the Hood River Farmers Market travels an average of 10 miles from the farm to reach market customers and produce is picked just hours before the opening bell rings, according to a press release.
SNAP EBT (formerly known as food stamps) customers will receive up to an additional $15 free to shop at the market when they use their EBT card. EBT from any state and Pandemic EBT is accepted. Stop by the information booth, found under the orange tent, to use SNAP at the market or for more details.
The market also accepts WIC and Senior Farmers Market vouchers. Plus, the first 20 kids to visit the market can receive a free $2 token to buy their own fruits or vegetables.
This year will be the market’s seventh season at the Fifth and Columbia parking lot. This is Gorge Grown’s 16th year managing the market.
Gorge Grown Food Network’s mission is to build a resilient, local food system that improves the health and well-being of the community. Visit www.gorgegrown.com or call 541-490-6420 for more information.
Commented