Chelsea Marr, owner of Columbia Gorge News, is pictured at the newspaper's The Dalles office. Marr also owns Gorge Magazine, which she operates out of her Hood River office. Marr has now added the online blog "Hood River Eats" to the list of businesses she owns, all serving the Columbia River Gorge.

 Photo courtesy Eric Mortenson

Hood River Eats, a food and drink website and social media platform founded by Melissa Haskin in May 2020, has been purchased by Chelsea Marr, owner and publisher of Columbia Gorge News and Gorge Magazine.

“Good, local food has always been something I have enjoyed and the food we have in the Gorge is especially appreciated,” said Marr. “We have an abundance of items grown right here, and I welcome the idea of an online venue centered around food and drink in the Gorge and celebrating those who grow and produce in our area.”