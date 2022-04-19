Wasco and Hood River County Republicans joined forces to host candidates for Oregon’s governorship at the Civic Auditorium in The Dalles April 14.
The event organized by Republican committee members from Wasco and Hood River Counties, and was moderated by Wasco County committee chair Betsy Hege, Hood River chair Rick Larson served as forum timer.
Ten GOP primary candidates attended, addressing questions ranging from drought and water issues in the state to the candidates ability to manage a large agency.
