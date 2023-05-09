Columbia Gorge STEM Hub

Columbia Gorge STEM Hub has donated free STEM kits to area classrooms in celebration of the ninth annual STEM Week, happening across Oregon.

 Contributed photo

Families, schools, and organizations are celebrating the ninth annual Oregon STEM Week through May 14. This is a week-long celebration to raise awareness of STE/A/M (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math) activities across the state.

In honor of STEM Week, the Columbia Gorge STEM Hub — a department within the Columbia Gorge Education Service District — has provided free STEM Kits to 70 classrooms, directly impacting 1,500 K-5 elementary students in the Mid-Columbia region.