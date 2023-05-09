Families, schools, and organizations are celebrating the ninth annual Oregon STEM Week through May 14. This is a week-long celebration to raise awareness of STE/A/M (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math) activities across the state.
In honor of STEM Week, the Columbia Gorge STEM Hub — a department within the Columbia Gorge Education Service District — has provided free STEM Kits to 70 classrooms, directly impacting 1,500 K-5 elementary students in the Mid-Columbia region.
The kits will teach computational thinking topics that include algorithms, decomposition, logic, patterns, and abstraction through daily “unplugged” activities and materials.
Private and public organizations across Oregon that teach, practice, or promote STEM are encouraged to host a STEM-themed event during STEM Week and register the event on Oregon STEM Week’s website. Events can be private, public, in-person, or virtual — the focus is on promoting state-wide representation and engagement in STEM. Daily challenges will also be shared on social media. Promoting events and photos or videos of work produced from the challenges is encouraged using the hashtag #OregonSTEMWeek.
This week-long celebration is happening across Oregon, coordinated jointly by the 13 STEM Hubs that reach all corners of the state. To learn more or to register an event, visit Oregon-stem.org.
