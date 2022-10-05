If you need themed partyware for a family member’s birthday bash, elegant décor for your special day, or a fun photo backdrop for that work event you’re throwing, Pretty Parties by Domx LLC have got you covered.
Pretty Parties, a party décor and gift shop as well as balloon arrangement service located in The Dalles, is ran by sisters Yaret Noemi and Sara Dominguez. Originally starting out of their home, the Dominguez sisters specialize in balloon arrangements – from long garlands to decorate the space or give your entryway some flare, to small balloon arrangements perfect for rounding out the look of your dessert table – for a variety of events. Whether you’re throwing a birthday party, baby shower, wedding or school dance, Pretty Parties will tailor an arrangement for you to add the finishing touches to your event.
Doing a simple arrangement for a family member in November of 2019, according to Sara, it was Yaret who initially came up with the idea of making the endeavor into a business, “She had come to me and was like, you know, we should start doing some kind of balloon arrangements, so we started off with I think a baptism for a close friend, and that was April 2020.”
Like for many, business slowed down to due the pandemic, with lockdown and restrictions preventing events or get togethers of any kind. “not a lot of parties were happening,” said Sara.
Luckily, loosening restrictions brought reason to celebrate, and business began to pick up in 2021. “We’ve been really thankful for all of the clients that have worked with us," said Sara, "a lot of people think of balloons and they’re like, oh, well, they are just going to get popped and thrown away, but it’s definitely an art and we really enjoy what we do.”
One of the sister's more memorable arrangements included a 40 foot garland for a Quinceañera, “That was a lot of work,” said Sara, “we had my sister's husband helping us because it was a tall one … it was like four hours of us just setting it up, and I think two hours prior actually blowing up balloons for it.”
The Pretty Parties party supply and gift shop, located on Second street in The Dalles, carries themed partyware such as cups, plates, napkins, cupcake sleeves and cake toppers, helium balloons and birthday banners. If you have something specific in mind, they can help you out. “So if anybody has a specific theme, they could always come to us and we can create custom stuff and also order things for them to have them ready for their party,” said Sara.
The shop also sells items like stationary goods, including greeting cards, stickers, planners, pencils and pens, as well as gift items for anyone who may need a last minute present for a party, such as gifts for infants, jewelry, candles, glasses and mugs, including Libbey cans – vinyl decorated glass cans complete with lid and straw. They even offer gift wrapping services. “I feel it’s nice when people are able to come in here and say, hey, and I’m doing a baby shower, let’s say, and I need balloons, and then you’re so busy helping and arranging the party that you’re like, Oh, you have baby stuff I can just grab here, and I can just go ahead and have everything combined,” said Yaret.
According to Yaret, before opening the store front, the ballooning arranging and party décor shop were two separate businesses. Formerly known as Vinaley, Yaret managed the custom party supply business through direct order message as well as store pop ups throughout the year, “I would do a lot of pop ups during the holidays and summers,” said Yaret, “Once we decided to get a brick and mortar [for] Vinaley and Domx Events, we said, you know what, let’s just combine them both.
“We have been working to have a brick and mortar, which came to be with the help of our friend Bre from Herbal Revival,” said Yeret, “We share the space, and we’re loving it.”
CO-OP with Herbal Revival
Bre Leavitt officially purchased Herbal Revival Apothecary from previous owner Nicole Ryan in October 2021. Holding an herbalism certification, Leavitt carries a variety of herbal remedies, including supplements, tinctures, tonics and ointments, as well as ecofriendly home, bath and beauty products. She also carries crystals, jewelry, home décor and a variety of other products.
“I do have my main [Herbalist] certification, and so that means that I know about certain parts of a plant, so whether it be the root, the aerial part, the leaves … I know what that can do for you and for your body,” said Leavitt, “I can tell you why they work, not just sell it to you, but also explain it and really kind of give you my recommendation,”
Raised in The Dalles, Leavitt worked as a cosmetologist for several years prior to taking over Herbal Revival, where she spent every day connecting with the community through her clients. “You’re touching people all day every day, and you really have to build that trust with somebody," said Leavitt, "that really got my foot in knowing that I wanted to be a big part of our town.
“My community is everything,” said Leavitt.
According to Leavitt, she and Yaret have been good friends for over six years, having met through Leavitt’s mother. “It was a really big dream that we manifested into reality for ourselves. [Yaret] and Sara are so creative, she has a really great business sense," said Leavitt, "I fully believed that her and Sara would do amazing things."
Because of this, when looking into expanding into a new location, Leavitt had always kept the Dominguez sisters in mind, “When I was looking at a bigger space, I had always kind of like considered bringing them in with me. And then we found this space and it just made sense, and I was like ‘you’re coming in with me.’”
Both businesses held a grand opening at their new second street location in June. “We love it,” said Leavitt.
Besides getting to work together, and advantage of both businesses sharing the space is being there to help each other’s customers when the other has stepped away, with Leavitt being able to take client orders and information for Pretty Parties, while the Dominguez sisters can jump on the register to assist Herbal Revival customers, “Usually all of us or one of us is here, and that is what’s so great about being in our co-op is that we really do genuinely help each other out,” said Leavitt “Even though we are different businesses, we work as a team.”
Ordering
To order a balloon arrangement from Pretty Parties, customers can reach out to Pretty Parties through direct message on either their Facebook page or Instagram @prettypartiesgiftshop, or they can stop into their shop, where they will be asked to provide inspiration photos along with details such as theme, color scheme and size, as well as a projected budget, so the Dominguez sisters know exactly what to put together. “Whether it be the smallest amount of budget or a large budget we can always make anything,” said Sara,
When asked if there is anything customers should keep in mind when ordering an arrangement, they said both indoor and outdoor events do have an impact on the arrangements. “When it’s an indoor party, it’s normally always going to work out well if it’s in an A/C area. There’s been times where we’ve done birthday parties for my nieces and nephew and they have stayed up for weeks because we don’t touch them,” said Sara, “When it comes to the outdoors … we live in the Gorge so it’s very windy, really rainy sometimes," said Sara, "balloons definitely go into a matte color when they’re out in the sun … it’s a spendier décor, so we just hate to not achieve what the client wants.”
The Dominguez sisters wanted to thank the support from their clients over the last three years, “they have opened up their arms since 2019. We have very loyal customers that have come to us yearly for their kids birthdays and stuff. And even opening the store we’ve had really good feedback and that makes us really happy,” said Sara, “It’s honestly one of my favorite things to do and just having my balloons at a party just means a lot.
“We’re very grateful,” said Yaret, who wanted to thank Dufur High School for their continued support as well, “They have supported us since the beginning, and typically we do their back to school and prom arrangements.”
Pretty Parties and Herbal Revival Apothecary are located at 219 East second Street, The Dalles, and are open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.
