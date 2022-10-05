Pretty Parties Balloon Décor and Gift Shop

Sisters Yaret Noemi and Sara Dominguez, owners of Pretty Parties Balloon Décor and Gift Shop, pose together next to a gift shop display. 

 Kelsie Cowart Photo

If you need themed partyware for a family member’s birthday bash, elegant décor for your special day, or a fun photo backdrop for that work event you’re throwing, Pretty Parties by Domx LLC have got you covered.

Pretty Parties, a party décor and gift shop as well as balloon arrangement service located in The Dalles, is ran by sisters Yaret Noemi and Sara Dominguez. Originally starting out of their home, the Dominguez sisters specialize in balloon arrangements – from long garlands to decorate the space or give your entryway some flare, to small balloon arrangements perfect for rounding out the look of your dessert table – for a variety of events. Whether you’re throwing a birthday party, baby shower, wedding or school dance, Pretty Parties will tailor an arrangement for you to add the finishing touches to your event.

Partyware and gift displays at Pretty Parties Balloon Décor and Gift Shop.
An entryway sign welcomes you to Herbal Revival Apothecary and Pretty Parties Balloon Décor and Gift Shop.
Herbal Revival Apothecary

A display of crystals and minerals at Herbal Revival Apothecary.