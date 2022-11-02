Fruit Loops Art Center

Above, second-graders Brynlee and Kayla, first-grader Zellie and third-grader Selah work on seasonal paintings during the after-school block at Fruit Loops.

 Alana Lackner photo

When you walk into Fruit Loops Art Center, you can immediately see and feel the imagination and creativity that only a child can express. What might look like two boxes that have been colored with markers are a rocketship and a tank. The dioramas hung on the wall come together to make a haunted house.

From the cubbies full of supplies to the designated room just for painting — its walls splattered with paint — it’s a perfect space for creating, which is exactly what owners Grace Poulsen and Emily Manning were hoping for when they started Fruit Loops in November 2021.

Fruit Loops Owners Grace Poulsen (right) and Emily Manning pose for a photo in the art center.
 Fruit Loops’ paint room provides kids a space to get messy.