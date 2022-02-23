THE DALLES — When was the last time you sat with family, friends, a date, or simply in the quiet of your own company while you sank into a cushioned seat and enjoyed being told a story; fingers coated with butter while you snack on popcorn and sip on a cold soda, the Dolby surround-sound immersing you into a tale while you and people that you’ve never met laugh, gasp, or even cry together?
When was the last time you caught a movie at your local theater?
Columbia Cinema, located at 2727 W. Seventh St. in The Dalles, is currently open five days a week, welcoming patrons for evening shows on Thursdays, and all-day showings Fridays through Mondays.
Like many businesses in March 2020, Columbia Cinema shut its doors in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Reopening early that summer, the movie theater would go on to shut down multiple times over the year. “There were no movies out, we were trying to do old movies, and that just didn’t work … so we closed down again,” said Bruce Humphrey, owner of Columbia Cinema. With the opportunity to show a newly released movie later that summer, the theater opened once again, before being forced to shut down due to statewide executive order, and were unable to reopen until March 5, 2021.
“We were shut down all the way through the holiday season last year,” said Humphrey. “That was really sad.”
Since reopening, Columbia Cinema has had COVID protocols in place to keep patrons as safe while they enjoy their experience, with both staff and customers currently wearing face masks at all times, unless actively eating or drinking while in their seats. Staff continue to do extra cleaning and wipe down surfaces, Humphrey said.
Despite having been reopened since, paired with overall relaxation of COVID-19 guidelines, business remains slow for the theater, which Humphrey contributes — at least partially — to the omicron COVID-19 variant. “I feel that we can see that some people are even more hesitant right now,” he said, “but hopefully things will get better.”
“With COVID restrictions and social distancing and managing, wanting to give a good environment to people, it’s been difficult to say the least,” said Columbia Cinema Manager Dennis Stocks, reflecting on the last year, “but it’s an open environment that we enjoy, that people want to come to the movie because they want to be here, so it’s fun.”
Humphrey shared that movie theaters aren’t receiving the same level of bigger box office movies they were during pre-COVID times, which has also held a significant impact on their business.
“They (the movie studios) aren’t putting out the big movies like they used to, because they are afraid that they’re going to lose attendance based of people’s hesitancy to come to the movies,” said Humphrey. “They just don’t have enough movies to out right now for us to get busy again.”
While there has been a significant lack of major box office movies being released according to Humphrey, there have been some recent successes as well. “We did fantastic with ‘Spiderman: No Way home,’” said Humphrey. “I always liked watching customers leaving with kids ... just the excitement, seeing the kids happy, and the parents happy that they got to spend time with their kids. That’s my favorite part.”
Over the last year, major movie studios such as Warner Bros. and Disney have chosen to do simultaneous movie releases, in which movies are released both in movie theaters as well as on their associated media streaming platforms, giving those who are hesitant or unable to return to public environments the option to watch new box-office movies from the comfort and safety of their own home. While acknowledging the impact of streaming services on the theater business, Humphrey believes that movie theaters will always have their place. “It’s like back in the days when people have asked me about videotape,” said Humphrey. “There are still people that want to get out of the house.
“I think that makes movies so precious, if you’re watching a movie, especially a comedy, and that person down there laughs at something that you missed, it takes you back long enough to pick it up,” said Humphrey, reflecting on the movie theater experience. “It’s also neat to see other people … get excited, maybe gasp at something at the same time you do. Have that interaction with people that you don’t know.”
Normally open full time, Columbia Cinema has taken on reduced hours of operation due to a current lack of staffing during the week.
“It’s staffing issues right now that are really a challenge,” said Humphrey. “We have to try and get enough staff that we can open (full time).
“I’m grateful for the people that are coming, and I hope we’re doing a good job of serving the public right now,” said Humphrey. “We’re glad to have you back and hope you’ll continue to come.”
For updated movie times and further information, visit their website at www.moviesinthedalles.com, or the Columbia Cinema Facebook page.
