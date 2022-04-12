Starting a new business can be hard. Klickitat County Childcare Committee (KCCC) wants to make it easier and less expensive to help people start a licensed childcare business. The group is offering free supply kits to those working through the steps to open a new at-home or center-based childcare in Klickitat County.
Five kits are available to help reduce startup costs. The committee hopes to inspire people thinking about starting a childcare operation to take the next step and begin working with a local licensing professional.
The kits offer new providers various supplies for caring for children. The kit includes essentials like diapers, wipes, a bottle warmer, child-safe silverware, plates, and bowls.
The addition of equipment like sleeping mats, an activity table, a child-sized toilet seat, and a high chair will help new providers save money.
Safety is an important part of setting up a childcare business. A locked medicine cabinet and a gift certificate to purchase a certified fire extinguisher also come with the kit.
Those actively working on a licensing application with the Washington Department of Children, Youth, and Families (DCYF) will qualify with KCCC to receive a kit while supplies last. Contact kccc@wagap.org to learn more about how to obtain a supply kit.
In 2019, KCCC started efforts to increase the number of childcare businesses throughout the county, where there is a dire need for providers. The group has been working with DCYF to connect area residents with the resources they need to make the process easier.
“We know it can seem overwhelming to start a new business,” said Leslie Naramore, Washington Gorge Action Programs executive director. “KCCC is here to help link people with resources and supplies to make their goal a reality.”
KCCC released a Childcare Feasibility Study in 2021, highlighting the lack of options for parents across the county. The group continues to engage partners to look for solutions.
Ideas have included the possible conversion of the former Klickitat County Public Works building into a new childcare center or building a new center with some assistance from the City of Goldendale.
Congresswoman Jaime Herrera-Beutler worked to secure $583,390 in funding to renovate or construct a facility in Goldendale in the FY22 Transportation, Housing and Urban Development Appropriations bill. This week, staff at her D.C. office confirmed that President Biden signed the bill into law on March 15. WAGAP is now talking with her office to receive instructions to access the funds for this vital community development project.
Learn more about the Klickitat County Childcare Committee at www.gorgeearlylearning.com/kccc.html. The site includes helpful links and a quick resource guide for someone starting their journey to become a licensed childcare provider.
