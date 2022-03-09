There is just no other way to say it — the 5-week Seed-to-Supper beginning gardening course is absolutely free. In each of these one and a half hour classes, you’ll learn how to plan a garden in whatever space is available, get your soil healthy, plant various seeds and seedlings, harvest and use what you’ve grown plus access low-cost community resources.
To begin, you’ll receive a free gardening book, free seeds and other free resources. Currently the classes are scheduled to be held, live, on Zoom March 28 through April 25 from 6-7:30 p.m., led by Hood River County Master Gardeners. If local COVID metrics change, the classes may be held in person.
You see where I’m going with this free thing, right? If you’ve ever thought about growing a few vegetables in your back yard, but never knew just where to begin, I strongly encourage you to sign up for this very basic course, which will truly get you from Seed to Supper. You may even be surprised by the interest of one of your teens — something to do together maybe? You’ve got nothing to lose and everything to gain — except weight. Finally something that doesn’t add pounds on the scale!
For more detailed information and an application form visit extension.oregonstate.edu/mg/hoodriver/announcements/seed-supper-classes-register-now
But do it quickly — space is limited and this is something you don’t want to miss.
