Taqueria El Cuate has best taco in Oregon, says media site

Ricardo and Lola Lopez preparing food in the back of their food truck, El Cuate. The Lopez's also have a sit-down restaurant on the Hood River Heights.

 Emily Fitzgerald

HOOD RIVER — The City of Hood River is moving forward with amending a rule that required food carts to relocate every six months. City staff is also working to make the parklet pilot program a permanent feature for businesses with available parking.

For the last decade and a half, the City of Hood River has regulated food trucks under its transient merchant licensing program. Trucks and carts are allowed in commercial and industrial zones.