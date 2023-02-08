This year, more children in Hood River and Wasco counties will start the year with books thanks to First Book of Hood River and Wasco County.
First Book Hood River County and First Book Wasco County are part of the Team First Book volunteer program within the national First Book organization, whose purpose is to provide a path out of poverty for children through educational equity.
Since 2000, First Book Hood River has grown its partnership to include more than 19 organizations — such as The Next Door Family Services, Mid-Columbia Children’s Council, Oregon Child Development Coalition (OCDC) Head Start, Title I schools, and after-school enrichment programs — and provided more than 55,392 books to local children, according to their website. In 2022 alone, First Book Hood River provided 870 children with books and granted $11,053 to seven local organizations.
In Wasco County, First Book has partnered with more than seven organizations to bring more than 8,923 books to local children since 2019, according to their website. In 2022, First Book Wasco County provided 538 children with books and granted $6,139 to four local organizations.
Local book club challenge
Book clubs in both Hood River and Wasco counties are being asked by the First Book Advisory Boards to donate funds once a year to First Book Wasco County or First Book Hood River County to encourage low-income children to strengthen their literacy skills and to develop a love of reading.
To reach local families, First Book partners with many local schools and organizations. For example, OCDC Migrant Head Start promotes parents as a child’s first teacher and partners with First Book to provide books that allow parents to engage in language and literacy building with their children at home.
Additionally, the EXCEL after school program brings books into students’ homes to complement classroom time by pairing reading opportunities with parents, grandparents, and other family members in areas where a lack of access to libraries and bookstores can impede early reading efforts.
At Chenowith and Colonel Wright elementary schools in The Dalles, First Book books were used in K-3 grade classrooms where books were read as a class, or among the students in pairs or independently. Books were also sent home for at-home reading activities with their families. One teacher said, “I still have students who will see one of the books and exclaim, ‘Oh! I have that book! I love that book.’”
First Book is grateful for the support of their sponsors: The Dalles Kiwanis, Wasco Lodge, Gorge Community Foundation, United Way of the Columbia Gorge, Northwest Natural Gas, Sightline Applications, Hood River Lions, and individual literacy supporters in Wasco and Hood River counties.
First Book in Hood River and Wasco counties give out book grants in January and October, where books are chosen from the national First Book Marketplace.
First Book in the Columbia Gorge community accepts financial donations throughout the year. Send tax-deductible donations to First Book Hood River County, PO Box 221, Hood River, OR 97031 or First Book Wasco County, P.O. Box 82, The Dalles, OR 97058.
Free books, more information
To learn how to receive free books and resources for your classroom or program or if you have any questions or would like to volunteer, contact Nancy Johanson Paul at 541 490-5330 or nancypaul@gorge.net. First Book gives books to literacy programs that serve children from low-income families.
