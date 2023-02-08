MCCC Head Start Wasco County

MCCC Head Start Wasco County students enjoy their First Book books.

 Contributed photo

This year, more children in Hood River and Wasco counties will start the year with books thanks to First Book of Hood River and Wasco County.

First Book Hood River County and First Book Wasco County are part of the Team First Book volunteer program within the national First Book organization, whose purpose is to provide a path out of poverty for children through educational equity.