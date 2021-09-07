A fire boss fixed wing aircraft flies parallel to the cliff above southwest The Dalles, in the vicinity of Eagle Caves, on Aug. 31, tamping down the leading edge of the fire, which was contained below the ridge. The fire, burning in brush and oak, threatened homes above and below the cliff. Karen A. Davis from the U.S. Forest Service Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area credited “a quick response by airplanes and multiple agencies” as being “instrumental in stopping the forward progression of a wildfire originating in the south west area of the The Dalles.” 