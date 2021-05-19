At 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 25, YouthThink will present a virtual showing of the movie, “Screenagers – Next Chapter.” Parents and youth are encouraged to watch together. A limited number of viewing slots are available. This presentation is opened to all Columbia River Gorge residents. RSVP to secure your spot at Youththink.net.
About the movie: “Screenagers – Next Chapter” features filmmaker and family physician Dr. Delaney Ruston. Ruston’s first film, “Screenagers,” won numerous documentary awards.
“The Next Chapter” gets a little more personal: Ruston finds herself at a loss on how to help her own teens as they struggle with their emotional wellbeing. During the documentary, Ruston sets out to understand the challenges in our current screen-filled society, and how we, as parents and educators, can empower teens to overcome mental health challenges and build emotional agility, become communication savvy, and develop stress resilience, said a press release.
Ruston shares her own difficult journey from ineffective parenting to much-improved strategies. The film also highlights approaches in schools that provide strategies relevant beyond the classroom setting. Interwoven into the stories are surprising insights from brain researchers, psychologist, and thought leaders that reveal evidence-based ways to support mental wellness among out youth.
Spanish subtitles are included with the film as well as a Spanish interpreter to assist with the Q & A.
A recording of the film and Q & A will be available for two weeks; those unable to attend May 25 should contact Debby Jones, YouthThink, at 541-506-2673 or debbyj@co.wasco.or.us.
