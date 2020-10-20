How to help and numbers to call
Everyone deserves healthy relationships, but for those in abusive situations, this is not a reality and the challenges that society faces in battling COVID-19 may be making the situation worse. Restrictions put in place to protect us from the virus are unintentionally increasing stress in homes, making relationships more vulnerable to the risks of abuse.
October is Domestic Violence Action Month an opportunity to learn how to take action against domestic violence, according to information from Programs for Peaceful Living in Klickitat.
Programs for Peaceful Living (PPL), part of Washington Gorge Action Programs in Klickitat County, serves community members who struggle with a person in their lives who seeks to control them and take away their autonomy. The program had to temporarily close in person services due to Stay Home – Stay Healthy orders earlier this year until they figured out how to operate remotely. Services are open, including advocacy by phone and support groups by Zoom. The toll-free crisis line is open 24/7 at 844-493-1709.
What is abuse? It is a pattern of behavior that one person uses to gain control over another. It could include creating an isolating situation, manipulating and degrading a partner with emotional abuse, monitoring activities, controlling finances, and physically and sexually assaulting another person.
Stresses created by COVID-19 restrictions include isolation, financial difficulties from loss of a job or reduction in work hours, school closures, new responsibilities to educate children, and loss of childcare options. Children are also affected and finding a healthy balance in the family is a challenge for all.
Kirsten Poole, the PPL director, said that restrictions created an unusual circumstance. “The number of reported cases initially went down at the beginning of the pandemic. We believe this was due to isolation,” she said. She indicated the total number of individual clients served year to date was 213 as of Oct. 7 compared to 224 for the same 2019 time frame.
She noted normal outlets for victims to be able to leave home for work, school and activities have been limited, or ceased altogether. This means victims no longer had privacy to call for help, or opportunity to report abuse or seek out services.
Poole notes that cases again began to rise in summer months, as society started to reopen. She said that although the total number of clients is down this year, over one half of clients from 2020 have been in the last three months alone. PPL staff are concerned about getting resources to the public to support victims of domestic violence.
So how can we take action? According to the Washington State Coalition Against Domestic Violence at wscadv.org/, here are some important things you can do to support victims:
Ask questions. What is your biggest concern? How are the kids doing? What are you most worried about?
Be available to listen. Really listen. Listen without having your own agenda. Acknowledgment makes all the difference. You can say things like “I believe you” and “I’m here for you.” Have they told you that their abuser has a firearm or has threatened to commit suicide? If so, call 911 and contact a domestic violence advocate for help.
Stay connected. It can take a long time for things to get better, and it can be difficult to hang in there through it all.
If you, or someone you know, are experiencing domestic violence, reach out to the local crisis line at 844-493-1709 or call Programs for Peaceful Living in Goldendale at 509-773-6100, or in Bingen at 509-493-2662. For more information, visit www.wagap.org/programs-for-peaceful-living and show your support for Domestic Violence Action Month by wearing purple every Friday in October.
