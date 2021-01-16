The Dalles — Three candidates for superintendent of North Wasco County District 21 (NWCSD) have been named and interviews scheduled following a unanimous decision by the school board to move forward following an executive session and work session of the school board Jan. 5.
The candidates selected for interviews are Carolyn Bernal of Camarillo, Calif.; Jeff Dillon of Caldwell, Idaho; and Theresa Peters of The Dalles.
Final interviews with the school board are scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 21, with a final decision by the board expected Friday, Jan. 22, according to a press release from the district.
A Candidate Public Forum is planned Friday, Jan. 15, at 6 p.m. and will be presented electronically via the district’s Facebook page (@northwascoschools). Each candidate is scheduled for 30 minutes, with feedback forms available for community input. Feedback will be provided to the school board for review.
Jose Aparicio, co-chair of the D21 Board, encouraged members of the community to be involved. "This is not about just the board, but about what the community wants to see in a superintendent," he said. "I encourage everyone to please take the time to provide us with your feedback."
NWCSD retained the services of McPherson & Jacobson, L.L.C. to assist in conducting their search for a superintendent. The consultants reviewed, screened, and conducted background checks on 11 applicants. On Wednesday, Dec. 30, consultants presented seven applicants to the School Board with detailed background information on each applicant.
The School Board then selected three candidates as finalists.
Additional information on each of the candidates, their interview timeline and how to submit the approved feedback forms, visit the District’s website at www.nwasco.k12.or.us, where a link is provided under “announcements and latest headlines” at the top right of the page.
Dr. Carolyn Bernal, Camarillo, Calif.
In her resume, Bernal states, “I am an aspiring female Superintendent committed to supporting and leading underserved student populations using my skills and knowledge to assist and support a school district with the development and implementation of 21st century learning and providing a World Class Education to all students.”
Bernal is currently assistant superintendent, school systems improvement, at Rio School District, Oxnard, Calif. She holds a Doctorate in educational leadership (2019), a Master of Arts with distinction in educational leadership and policy studies (2004) and a Bachelor of Arts in English with a Spanish minor (1994).
Prior to serving as assistant superintendent, she was director of human resources, also for the Rio School District. She has also worked as an elementary principal and teacher.
Dr. Jeff Dillon, Caldwell, Idaho
In his resume, Dillon states he is “offering achievement in developing district leadership to empower and inspire staff to maximize their full leadership potential to best meet the needs of a unique and diverse district, built upon a strong foundation of TRUST.”
Dillon is currently superintendent and principal for Wilder School District #133 in Idaho. He holds a Doctor of Philosophy in Education Leadership (2019), a Masters in Teaching (2001), a K-8 Teaching Certificate (2000) and a Bachelor of Arts in Behavioral Science (1992).
Prior to serving as principal and superintendent, Dillon was a K-12 assistant principal, summer school assistant principal, administrative intern and a seventh grade science and reading teacher.
Theresa Peters, The Dalles
In her resume, Peters states, “I wish to utilize my leadership, communication, and administrative abilities to serve the students, staff and community of North Wasco County School District as the superintendent. With over 16 years of teaching experience and 14 years in administration, all within our district, I bring multiple perspectives and a rich historical knowledge. My broad experience as a classroom teacher and specialist, my building and district-level experience in administration, including as interim superintend, provide me with a strong foundation of educational leadership skills which I will bring to my role as superintendent.”
Peters is currently the interim superintendent for District 21. She holds a Master of Science in Education (1996), a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education (1988) and holds a range of administrative icenses, all levels, through 2024. Prior to serving as interim superintendent, Peters was principal of Dry Hollow Elementary; Elementary Lead Principal for NWCSD; principal of Colonel Wright Elementary and District Special Education Coordinator for Chenowith School District.Her teaching experience includes grade 5 at Dry Hollow Elementary and adjunct instructor at Columbia Gorge Community College, and taught at Mosier Elementary.
