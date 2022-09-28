Compass Family Medicine adds TMS to mental health toolbox 1.jpg

Compass Family Medicine owner and practice manager Stephanie Pate explains the differences between a depressed and non-depressed brain; the non-depressed brain is noticeably lit up with activity. The clinic has an NeuroStar Advanced Therapy transcranial magnetic stimulation treatment for major depressive disorder, the first in the Gorge. “Now we’re just trying to get the word out,” Pate said.

HOOD RIVER — Compass Family Medicine has a new tool to fight major depressive disorder.

The clinic, located at 1784 May St. Suite B (adjacent to the Hood River Aquatic Center), has recently added NeuroStar Advanced Therapy transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) to its list of services.

The TMS room has a television and water fountain to help patients relax during treatments. 