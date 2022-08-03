THE DALLES — North Wasco County School District (NWCSD) announces the hiring of Lauren Merklin as the new director of teaching, learning and assessment.
According to a July 22 district press release, Merklin holds both a masters and doctorate degree in Educational Leadership and Administration, and brings an extensive background in leadership, professional development, and school strategy to the district.
“I’m excited to join the hardworking staff in this district and look forward to supporting our teachers and families in providing student-centered and equitable learning opportunities. I will focus on building strong relationships and supporting educators in practices that meet student needs and promote student achievement,” Merklin said in the press release.
Since 2015, Merklin has served as an educational consultant, contracting with schools across the nation, focusing on strategic development, vision planning, and the development of education models to facilitate student success.
According to the press release, Merklin notes herself as a “data-informed strategist,” and is known for her student-centered decision making and outcome driven leadership style. She has assisted schools in achieving notable student achievement metrics including attaining 100% Reading & 70% Math scores at/above grade level, and reducing behavioral referrals by 85% by establishing a tracking/monitoring system that aligned intervention practices to student need.
“We are excited to have Dr. Merklin on our team. She has the experience and skill set to help take us to the next level of educational excellence across our district,” said NWCSD Superintendent Carolyn Bernal in the press release.
As Director of Teaching, Learning and Assessment, Merklin will be tasked with the development, implementation, and evaluation of D21’s K-12 curriculum, staff development and assessment, school improvement initiatives, and federal grants oversight.
