This April marks the 21st anniversary of Sexual Assault Awareness Month (SAAM).
Helping Hands Against Violence, a community-based organization that provides hope, safety and support to survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault and stalking, will increase outreach and education opportunities throughout SAAM.
Community based organizations use teal ribbons to shed light on the social issue of sexual assault. This April, you will find teal ribbons with inspirational quotes and Helping Hands Against Violence information around the Columbia Gorge. The hope is that community members will take time to read the quotes on the ribbons or snap a picture to share with friends on social media.
When drinking your coffee at Dog River, Stoked Coffee Roasters, Ground Coffee Freshies Bagels and Juice or 10 Speed Coffee, you will find sexual assault awareness stickers with the hashtags #SAAM and #hhav. Please speak up against sexual assault by posting a picture of your drink and use the hashtags that are on the sticker.
When dining out, you may notice table tent information displays on the counter and sexual assault awareness month posters on the community bulletin boards.
You can find Helping Hands staff directly at Mercado Guadalajara every Monday in April from 1-5 p.m., and the children’s safety fair at the annual Community Easter Egg Hunt on April 16, from 10 a.m. to noon.
Remember, small steps can create lasting change. If you feel compelled to get involved, reflect and start the conversation about sexual assault with the people around you. If you have any questions about resources and prevention, email Maddie Heitkemper at prevention@helpinghandsoregon.org.
If you have questions about sexual assault and need advocacy, call the Helping Hands Against Violence 24/7 confidential hotline at 541-386-6603.
