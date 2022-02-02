The Dalles city hall may be subject to intermittent closures, due to employees being sick from COVID-19, according to a statement made by City Manager Julie Krueger at the regular City Council meeting on Jan. 24.
According to Krueger, many departments have been affected. In particular, the police department closed their office to the public for the week of Jan. 24, due to many staff members being out due to COVID and to limit traffic through the building.
Currently, city hall will remain open, though many employees have tested positive and are out, according to Krueger. She said everyone currently at city hall is being sure to mask, wash their hands, and maintain social distance, to limit any further spread.
Though they’ve done their best to limit the spread throughout city hall, Krueger said that there may need to be intermittent closures, depending on what happens.
“It definitely has impacted us,” she said. “We’ve been doing a really good job of just staying on track and doing everything we need to do, but as we have outbreaks we’ll probably do some rolling closures, if we need to.”
Krueger said the Public Works Department had also been temporarily closed due to COVID, but was able to reopen as of Jan. 24. The police department’s main office is expected to be open to the public again soon.
Commented