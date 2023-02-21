At the regular city council meeting Monday, Feb. 13, The Dalles City Council voted unanimously to enter a new contract with KPFF consulting engineers for the design of a project that will connect The Dalles downtown with the riverfront, commonly known as the First Street Project.
According to The Dalles Community Development Director Joshua Chandler, the city and KPFF originally entered a contract for the project’s design in 2008 and have since amended the contract 16 times. Due to recent funding changes, city staff proposed entering a new contract, rather than adding a 17th amendment.
The largest funding change to the project was the mutual termination of the city’s partnership with the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT), approved by the council on Oct. 24, 2022, and acknowledged by ODOT on Nov. 2, as well as the discontinuance of federal grant funding awarded for the project in 2007, Chandler said. The termination of this agreement resulted in a savings of around $940,000, excluding construction costs.
Additionally, on Nov. 17, ODOT’s Statewide Program and Funding Services approved a request for exception of repayment, removing the city’s burden to repay grant funding already spent, which totals $320,000 since 2007.
Currently, the design for the First Street Project is 95% completed. The scope of the new contract incorporates previous incomplete tasks from the original contract, assumes responsibilities of all former ODOT tasks, and accounts for new tasks not previously outlined.
The new contract assumes it will take 24 months, starting when KPFF is given the notice to proceed, for the design to be completed so the project can go out to bid. According to Chandler, fees for this stage will not exceed $495,162.16 out of the $4,371,677 allotted for the project.
Chandler said the goal is for construction on the project to begin in spring of 2025. According to KPFF Project Manager Peter Craig, the project will aim to be a one season construction project, with an objective of being complete by the end of 2025.
