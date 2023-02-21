At the regular city council meeting Monday, Feb. 13, The Dalles City Council voted unanimously to enter a new contract with KPFF consulting engineers for the design of a project that will connect The Dalles downtown with the riverfront, commonly known as the First Street Project.

According to The Dalles Community Development Director Joshua Chandler, the city and KPFF originally entered a contract for the project’s design in 2008 and have since amended the contract 16 times. Due to recent funding changes, city staff proposed entering a new contract, rather than adding a 17th amendment.