GOLDENDALE — Klickitat County has a severe shortage of licensed childcare options, especially for children aged 6 and under, according to a recent study commissioned by Klickitat County Childcare Committee (KCCC) using grant funding from the Washington State Department of Commerce. In Goldendale, licensed childcare availability only meets the needs of 30 percent of children under age 6. The number decreases to 15 percent for Klickitat County as a whole.
The committee has taken inventory of steps to become a licensed childcare provider and to list the local resources available to assist a new business owner with this journey. It created a new video to recruit licensed childcare providers. “Our kids need you” is available online at www.youtube.com/watch?v=3YWGubFs_mQ.
Larissa Leveque, KCCC childcare liaison, leads the messaging about the need for childcare in the area, the importance of early childhood education and development, and the committee’s commitment to assisting a potential new business owner to go through the licensing process. “In-home childcare licensing is a great opportunity for people who want to be self-employed, want to make some money, love kids, have a passion for kids, and want to do something that helps our community,” Leveque said in the video.
“There’s an excellent opportunity for people to train to become a childcare provider,” said Goldendale Mayor Mike Canon. “Childcare is something that needs to be safe and reliable,” he said. He discussed the direct link between a working family’s access to childcare and how reliable employees affect local business success.
LeeAnn Mell, director of Grace Kidz, an afterschool program in Goldendale, shared her motivation. “I needed a way to keep my kids close to me and help provide for my family. And having a childcare business was absolutely a way that I could do that in a really significant and impactful way,” Mell said.
Both Leveque and Mell acknowledged that it is a process to become a licensed childcare provider but that it is achievable and support is available to achieve that goal. “For a lot of people, the first thing they think about is that it’s difficult or expensive to get licensed, and it doesn’t have to be,” Mell said.
Maggie O’Connor, child care licensing area administrator for the Department of Children, Youth, and Families (DCYF), shared her team’s contact information, dcyf.welcome@dcyf.wa.gov, as the place to start with your questions of how to become a licensed childcare provider. A DCYF team member is available for Klickitat County to assist new providers with the licensing process.
Michelle Aquilar of ESD112, Child Care Aware, shared that her organization has grants available to assist licensed providers with continuing their education. “There is no cost to participate. It’s all free coaching. Everything we offer is free,” Aguilar said.
“Everybody involved is passionate about getting licensed childcare in Goldendale,” said Lindsey Garcia, a founding member of KCCC. The committee initially received funding specifically for the Goldendale. Still, committee members shared that the licensing resources are available throughout Klickitat County. DCFY and ESD112 Child Care Aware resources are also available in neighboring counties, such as Skamania.
“Childcare is an issue that is important to all communities, and we are especially gratified to be part of the campaign to bring quality, licensed child care to the area,” said Michael Friend of Laughing Deva Productions. Friend produced the video with John Hardham and Joe Garoutte.
While this cycle of grant funding ended on June 30, the committee is already applying for supplemental funding, which will help it continue its work. The group created resource lists for people interested in becoming childcare providers and is setting up starter kits for new providers, helping them meet licensing requirements. To learn more, email kccc@wagap.org or visit the website www.gorgeearlylearning.com/kccc.html.
