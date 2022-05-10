Klickitat County Commissioners will consider a suite of changes to their environmental determination process at a May 10 board meeting.
According to County Planning Director Mo-chi Lindblad, the proposal would eliminate the ability for citizens to file an administrative appeal through the State Environmental Policy Act (SEPA) on non-project actions, such as an update to the comprehensive plan. It will continue to allow for administrative appeals on site-specific proposals.
A further change would lengthen the appeal period from 14 days to 21 days. Lindblad said the appeal period of 14 days was unclear when considering the weekly printing of legal notices in local newspapers.
The County Planning Department in coordination with the release of the proposed local SEPA changes, also published a SEPA process flowchart for clarity. The entirety of the proposal can be found online at www.klickitatcounty.org/272/Planning-Department.
“This was a determination by the board months ago, talked about in many open public Tuesday meetings, that we wanted our planning director to go forward and clarify these rules so people could better understand them,” Commissioner Dan Christopher said.
County commissioners will hold a further public discussion this week to gather public input.
