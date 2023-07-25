COLUMBIA GORGE — Columbia Gorge CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) announced the winner of the nonprofit’s annual playhouse raffle on July 14. With the support of the community, the raffle raised more than $12,500 to support the organization’s advocacy for abused and neglected children. This is the highest amount ever raised by this fundraiser.
Alex Cook, the winner of the raffle, said that he bought the playhouse tickets because “the organization offers proven and tangible help to vulnerable children.
“We have four generations here in the Gorge, including a farm with four grandkids in the upper Hood River Valley. The kids already have a spot picked out on the farm, next to a blackberry patch, where the playhouse will go,” Cook said. “We are so surprised and grateful to win the raffle. Thanks to CASA and to all your wonderful sponsors!”
The raffle was sponsored by many local businesses that support CASA’s advocacy for children. This year’s presenting sponsors were Copper West Real Estate and Mid-Columbia Health Foundation. The playhouse was built by Jeff Hardman with support provided by The Dee Mill and Piatt Construction. Materials to build the playhouse were donated by Tum-A-Lum. The front door mural was painted by Courtney Richards from Arts in Education of the Gorge. Other financial sponsors included Columbia Gorge Dance Academy, State Farm — Jared Langford, Waste Connections, Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital, Columbia River Insurance, Hanlon Development, and Wilinda Blueberry Patch.
The proceeds will help CASA continue training and supporting volunteers to advocate for the children in need of a voice in court.
Columbia Gorge CASA is in need of more volunteers to be able to serve 100% of children experiencing foster care in Hood River, Wasco and Sherman counties.
CASA’s next training for new volunteers will start in September. Those interested in participating in the training can go to gorgecasa.org.
Commented