CASA

CASA staff and volunteers brought the playhouse to the Hood River Fourth of July Parade. The winner of this year’s drawing is Alex Cook.

 Photo courtesy CASA

COLUMBIA GORGE — Columbia Gorge CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) announced the winner of the nonprofit’s annual playhouse raffle on July 14. With the support of the community, the raffle raised more than $12,500 to support the organization’s advocacy for abused and neglected children. This is the highest amount ever raised by this fundraiser.

Alex Cook, the winner of the raffle, said that he bought the playhouse tickets because “the organization offers proven and tangible help to vulnerable children.